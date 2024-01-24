All Shroud Root locations in Enshrouded

In Enshrouded, beating Shroud Roots is key for extra Skill Points, helping you build your character. Shroud Roots seem scary but don’t hurt you, though they make a Shroud area that vanishes when you defeat them. Below are all the known Shroud Root locations in Enshrouded.

Recommended Videos

Where to find Shroud Roots in Enshrouded

Go to the areas circled in red. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports.

In the early stages of Enshrouded, you’ll come across roughly eight Shroud Roots. On your map, these might appear as question marks, Shroud Roots, or Elixir Wells. Distinguishing between them is important:

Elixir Wells : Often these are mini-dungeons watched over by Shroud monsters like skeletons and spiders. You might need stronger gear or careful combat to clear these spots before you can safely tackle the Shroud Root.

: Often these are mini-dungeons watched over by Shroud monsters like skeletons and spiders. You might need stronger gear or careful combat to clear these spots before you can safely tackle the Shroud Root. Shroud Roots: These spots are generally unguarded, making them more accessible. You can get to them just by exploring the map, without needing to fight off monsters first.

Tackling Shroud Roots in Enshrouded is a smart move early on. Each cleared Shroud Root rewards you with one Skill Point. This means you can swiftly rack up eight extra points by just dealing with these spots. These points are enough to unlock two to three small and medium nodes on your Skill tree and even one large Ability node. This boost significantly enhances your combat and survival skills, regardless of your character’s level. That makes Shroud Roots an effective path to strengthen your character indirectly.

Once you’ve cleared Shroud Roots, it’s a smart move to teleport straight back to any fast travel spot you’ve unlocked on your map. With the Shroud gone from the area, fast travel becomes possible again. Shroud Root locations can often be dangerous, so using fast travel ensures a safe return. Of course, if you’re heading towards a specific quest or another point of interest nearby, you might choose to continue on foot. But generally, fast travel is the safest and quickest way to go after clearing these areas.

This story is developing. We will update it as we learn more.