How to increase stamina in Enshrouded

There are some quick and easy Stamina boosts you can get right away.

Stamina is your main resource to run, fight, and dodge in Enshrouded, so that’s a pretty good reason to try and increase it as early as you can. While the options aren’t many in the first few hours of the game, you have ways to do so—even if temporarily.

Increasing maximum Stamina in Enshrouded

Endurance is easy to increase with skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The easiest and most straightforward way to increase Stamina in Enshrouded is by increasing your Endurance stat, in which you get 10 points of Stamina for every point of Endurance. Some ways of increasing your Endurance are:

Endurance Stat: The most direct route to upping your Stamina is through enhancing your Endurance stat. You can get them across nine small nodes in the skill tree, all spread across the four green specializations (Survivor, Beastmaster, Ranger, and Assassin.) Rested Buff: This buff significantly raises your maximum Stamina while it’s active. Impressively, it can offer a boost of about 85 percent of your total Stamina, noticeable even as early as level three. Equipment: Some items like the Sigil Ring of the Elden Guard, found in chests, or the Scout, Ranger, and Marksman Armor Sets, crafted with the Hunter, give you extra Stamina. Water: You can get this consumable item from certain monsters, Bears in particular. Drinking it gives you a 10-minute boost in Endurance, which then increases your maximum Stamina.

Increasing Stamina regeneration

Go for the sugar rush. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can also increase Stamina regeneration so you recover Stamina faster when not using it. There are also two main ways of doing so:

Honey: Gather your Honey by taking down beehives found in regular trees. Each Honey unit provides a three-minute boost to your Stamina recharge rate. Staying Rested: The Rested state doesn’t just pump up your max Stamina. It also enhances your Stamina regeneration, ensuring you bounce back quicker after depleting your meter.

Currently, there’s no discovery of potions or elixirs that boost Stamina regeneration from Alchemist crafting, though higher-level recipes might reveal such items.

In short, the easiest way to boost your Stamina is to increase the duration of your Rested buff by increasing Comfort of your base while also carrying some Honey with you during long expeditions.