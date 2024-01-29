There are several resources you need to go out of your way to find in Enshrouded, and one of the tougher ones will be Scales. These will be a resource you hunt down as you progress deep into the game’s story and won’t appear until much later in your world.

Recommended Videos

The way you acquire Scales is specific, and that means having to go after a particular foe. Knowing where to regularly find this enemy will make it easier to locate, giving you the opportunity to complete the larger crafting projects you have back at your base. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Scales in Enshrouded.

Where to find Scales in Enshrouded

The Kindlewastes desert is on the far east side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Scales by hunting down scorpions you find in the Kindlewastes. This is the large desert region in Enshrouded where these giant scorpions enjoy roaming around, and I’ve typically discovered them in the level 23 range.

The Kindlewastes is a location on the far east side of the map. You will need to cross a good majority of the map from your starting location to reach this area, but if you’ve been working your way through the main story of Enshrouded, this region should be naturally introduced to you as a primary objective for many of the quests you need to complete.

Defeat the Scorpions to loot Scales. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scales are a resource you need to find for several of the Hunter’s crafting projects, notable for the Assassin, Deadeye, and Deerstalker armor sets. These also require Padding, which needs Leather, and unique Fabrics for you to craft them. The Deerstalker set also requires, Lapislazuli, another unique resource. Of those needed resources, the Scales might prove the most difficult to acquire, merely because of the difficulty of taking on the scorpions in the Kindlewastes.

I was lucky when tracking down Scales because I had a friend on the server I was playing on who actively searched this area without me and unlocked all the fast travel points here. This won’t work for everyone, as someone on your Enshrouded server needs to unlock them once for everyone to use them, and you might be playing by yourself. If you are, expect to travel to the east from the Umber Hollow and Ridgeback Mine locations to find the Ancient Spire for the Kindlewastes. There’s a large, Shroud-covered valley on the other side that you need to traverse to reach it, and then you can unlock it for everyone on your server to use without placing down a Flame Altar.