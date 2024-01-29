How to get Padding in Enshrouded

Ah, Padding. No matter what type of armor you craft, sooner or later, you’re going to need lots of Padding. Unlike most crafts in Enshrouded, Padding isn’t the easiest thing to make, but I’ll try to make the process as digestible as possible. Here’s how to make Padding in Enshrouded.

What is Padding in Enshrouded?

Padding is an improved type of Fabric material needed for all high-tier armor types in Enshrouded. If you’ve made Fabric armor, Padding is a step up from it. However, unlike Fabric armor, which is mostly worn by spellcasters, you need Padding for all armor types. Yes, even if you want to be a walking tank, you need to have some padding so your character doesn’t get bruises from all that metal they’re wearing.

How to craft Padding in Enshrouded

You can craft Padding at the Hunter. To craft Padding you need the following:

Three Fabric

One Leather

Two Resin

Three Linen

You can get Fabric by using a Loom. You can turn five pieces of Linen into a single piece of Fabric by using the Loom. To get the Loom, you have to complete the Loom for the Hunter quest. This is the fifth Hunter quest.

To get Leather, you have to use the Hunter again. This time, you need the Tanning Station. You can unlock it by completing the In Need of a Tanning Station quest, which is the fourth Hunter quest, so you probably already have it completed if you have the Loom.

Resin is super easy to get. All you need to do is chop down a few big trees, and you’ll be swimming in Resin.

Finally, to get Linen (which you will also need to get Fabric), you need to use the Hand Spindle. Guess who’s quest you need to complete to unlock this? Yup, it’s the Hunter’s third quest. Using the Hand Spindle, you can turn two Flax flowers into a single piece of Linen.

After you have all of this, go to the Hunter (yet again) and create a single piece of Padding.

How much Padding will I need in Enshrouded?

A lot. To make a full set of high-level gear ,you are looking at around 15 Padding pieces, not to mention all other crafting materials. My advice is to unlock the Farmer as soon as possible and start working on your Flax farm because you’re going to need a lot of it.