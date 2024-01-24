Enshrouded early map: All Flame Shrines, Shroud Roots, and key locations

Enshrouded’s map is big, but you’ll explore mostly Springlands at first. There, you’ll discover Flame Shrines for Sparks, Shroud Roots to clear some Shroud and earn Skill Points, and Ancient Vaults, where you rescue other survivors. We have unlocked part of the map, which you can find with markers below.

Early Enshrouded map with key locations marked

We got most of the Springlands covered. Image by Dot Esports

Light Blue Areas : These are the Shroud. Tread carefully and always plan your exit.

: These are the Shroud. Tread carefully and always plan your exit. Light Yellow Icons (Flame Inside) : Flame Shrines and Sanctums. Head here to collect Sparks to strengthen the flame of your Flame Altars.

: Flame Shrines and Sanctums. Head here to collect Sparks to strengthen the flame of your Flame Altars. Bright Yellow Areas (Fireplace Inside) : Flame Altars you’ve positioned on the map. Their locations vary as you choose where to place them.

: Flame Altars you’ve positioned on the map. Their locations vary as you choose where to place them. Purple Areas : These could be Shroud Roots or Elixir Wells. Shroud Roots, identified with text beneath their icons, are worth visiting for Skills Points. Use an Axe to take the Roots down.

: These could be Shroud Roots or Elixir Wells. Shroud Roots, identified with text beneath their icons, are worth visiting for Skills Points. Use an Axe to take the Roots down. Bag Icons : Spots we’ve marked for loot.

: Spots we’ve marked for loot. Grey Icons (Structure Inside) : Ancient Vaults, home to Survivors like the Blacksmith, Alchemist, and Hunter.

: Ancient Vaults, home to Survivors like the Blacksmith, Alchemist, and Hunter. Red Skull Icons : Points where we’ve died and left items. Ideally, you’ll have fewer of these.

: Points where we’ve died and left items. Ideally, you’ll have fewer of these. Question Mark Icons: Unexplored territories.

In Enshrouded, you start in the Cinder Vault, south on the map. Early on, your main tasks are exploring the Shroud area to the north and tackling initial quests, like saving the Blacksmith. As you progress and complete more key story quests, you’ll notice more points of interest popping up on your map.

So far, I haven’t discovered a way to get a mount for faster exploration. But it’s a good idea to focus on increasing your Stamina and its regeneration for quicker movement. Also, building a Glider can help speed up exploration, especially if you’re gliding down from higher elevations.

This story is developing, and we will update it as we learn new information.