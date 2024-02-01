How to get Tin Ore in Enshrouded

Venturing in the wild to mine resources can be dangerous in Enshrouded, but it’s well worth taking some risks, especially when you’re on the hunt for Tin Ore.

Tin Ore is far from the most accessible mining resource you’ll need to collect in Enshrouded. You’ll definitely have to collect some when you hit the midgame and then again further down the line. It can be used to craft strong armor, weapons and tools for your base, so knowing where to farm it can be important all the way through your journey.

Best locations to farm Tin Ore in Enshrouded

Tin Ore isn’t a common resource in Enshrouded, but it’s also not the ingredient used in the most recipes, either. You have to identify the few spots you can farm it, and then it’ll be a breeze. Here are the best spots where you can mine Tin Ore.

Just glide West. Edit by Dot Esports via Map Genie

The first location is pretty easy to reach, provided you’ve unlocked the use of the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire. When you’re on top of the Ancient Spire, glide West. Between the mountain and the lake, you’ll see a blue glow signaling the location of the cave. Tin Ore is located on the back wall of that cave. Eliminate enemies, clear the Root, and mine it using your pickaxe.

Head to the nearest Mine. Edit by Dot Esports via Map Genie

The next location is in the nearest Mine to the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire. Head there and you’ll quickly spot the ore on the paths already carved in stone. You can also mine several other resources there, such as Copper.

Explore Umbral Hollow. Edit by Dot Esports via Map Genie

There are a couple of other spots in Enshrouded where you can farm Tin Ore. They’re scattered around Umbral Hollow, south of the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire. It’ll require a bit more exploration and effort on your part if you want to use these spots.