How to get a Pickaxe in Enshrouded

Gathering resources is at the core of Enshrouded, and while you won’t need a pickaxe to gather everything, having one in your back pocket helps you collect specific resources.

While you won’t be pulling our your pickaxe every corner (at least not in the early game), you’ll still find yourself needing to dig for some ingredients every now and then, especially if you’re looking to make Charcoal. Luckily for players, crafting it is a simple process. Here’s how you can make a pickaxe for yourself.

How to make a Pickaxe in Enshrouded

The recipe for the simplest Pickaxe in Enshrouded is:

One String

Four Twigs

One Stone

This may not be the fanciest pickaxe on this side of Braelyn Bridge, but it will serve its purpose well. In fact, its simplicity is its biggest strength. You can find the ingredients you need easily close to the starting area, so you don’t have to chase down specific drop sources or sneak into enemy encampments.

Easy to build and reliable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve unlocked the Blacksmith, you can also make the Scrappy Pickaxe, which requires eight Metal Scraps and one Shroud Wood. Since those resources are somewhat harder to find and clash with other recipes, however, we recommend keeping your first pickaxe for as long as you can.

What is the Pickaxe for in Enshrouded?

You can use your pickaxe to mine for resources in Enshrouded. Dirt and Stone are the first ones you’ll find, and having a pickaxe grants you easy access to both. Dirt is also a key part of making Charcoal, which is required for multiple blueprints, so having a pickaxe comes in handy. It’s also helpful if you want to carve holes through terrain, including rocky walls like the one you find in the tutorial. And eventually, when you encounter ores in the wild, you’ll likely need a pickaxe to carve through them as well.

Another upside of having a pickaxe is you don’t need to worry about carrying Dirt or Stones in your inventory, since you can easily retrieve them when you need to. Inventory management may be a problem early in your adventures, so even an extra slot or two can be helpful.