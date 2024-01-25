Category:
Enshrouded

How to get a Pickaxe in Enshrouded

Destroying the terrain is an extra.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: Jan 25, 2024 06:32 pm
Player holding a pickaxe in Enshrouded

Gathering resources is at the core of Enshrouded, and while you won’t need a pickaxe to gather everything, having one in your back pocket helps you collect specific resources.

Recommended Videos

While you won’t be pulling our your pickaxe every corner (at least not in the early game), you’ll still find yourself needing to dig for some ingredients every now and then, especially if you’re looking to make Charcoal. Luckily for players, crafting it is a simple process. Here’s how you can make a pickaxe for yourself.

How to make a Pickaxe in Enshrouded

The recipe for the simplest Pickaxe in Enshrouded is:

  • One String
  • Four Twigs
  • One Stone

This may not be the fanciest pickaxe on this side of Braelyn Bridge, but it will serve its purpose well. In fact, its simplicity is its biggest strength. You can find the ingredients you need easily close to the starting area, so you don’t have to chase down specific drop sources or sneak into enemy encampments.

The Enshrouded user menu showing the recipe for a basic pickaxe.
Easy to build and reliable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve unlocked the Blacksmith, you can also make the Scrappy Pickaxe, which requires eight Metal Scraps and one Shroud Wood. Since those resources are somewhat harder to find and clash with other recipes, however, we recommend keeping your first pickaxe for as long as you can.

What is the Pickaxe for in Enshrouded?

You can use your pickaxe to mine for resources in Enshrouded. Dirt and Stone are the first ones you’ll find, and having a pickaxe grants you easy access to both. Dirt is also a key part of making Charcoal, which is required for multiple blueprints, so having a pickaxe comes in handy. It’s also helpful if you want to carve holes through terrain, including rocky walls like the one you find in the tutorial. And eventually, when you encounter ores in the wild, you’ll likely need a pickaxe to carve through them as well.

Another upside of having a pickaxe is you don’t need to worry about carrying Dirt or Stones in your inventory, since you can easily retrieve them when you need to. Inventory management may be a problem early in your adventures, so even an extra slot or two can be helpful.

related content
Read Article How to get Bonemeal in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Bonemeal in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Palworld vs Enshrouded: Which should you play?
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld vs Enshrouded: Which should you play?
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded vs Valheim: Which should you play?
A player standing on top of the Shrouded lands.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded vs Valheim: Which should you play?
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to craft a workbench in Enshrouded
Image of a woman holding a staff in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to craft a workbench in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to complete The Alchemist’s Mortar in Enshrouded
The Alchemist's Tower.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to complete The Alchemist’s Mortar in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Bonemeal in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Bonemeal in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Palworld vs Enshrouded: Which should you play?
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld vs Enshrouded: Which should you play?
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded vs Valheim: Which should you play?
A player standing on top of the Shrouded lands.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded vs Valheim: Which should you play?
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to craft a workbench in Enshrouded
Image of a woman holding a staff in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to craft a workbench in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to complete The Alchemist’s Mortar in Enshrouded
The Alchemist's Tower.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to complete The Alchemist’s Mortar in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 25, 2024

Author

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.