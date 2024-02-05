Category:
Enshrouded

Enshrouded: How to get the Guard of the North armor set

It's a really powerful set.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 02:55 pm
The player wearing the Guard of the North armor.
Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

You need to collect powerful gear, weaponry, and tools if you want to stay alive in Enshrouded. There’s a lot of really strong gear you can get, but most of it is quite tough to obtain—and the Guard of the North armor set is one such option.

Recommended Videos

If you want to ensure you’re equipped with some of the best gear Embervale has to offer, then here’s how to unlock the Guard of the North set in Enshrouded.

How to get the Guard of the North set in Enshrouded

The Guard of the North set can only be found as loot out in the world of Embervale and is not a craftable armor set. This means you have to venture out to the appropriate area if you want to get this armor, and the spot to find it is located pretty far away from where you first start.

The location where the Guard of the North armor is located.
You spawn by the Pillars of Creation, so it’s a long journey to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Where to find Guard of the North armor in Enshrouded

All pieces of the Guard of the North armor set can be found around the Pike’s Port area, which is a location you’ll need to visit during the Pikemead’s Reach quest from the Blacksmith. The Pike’s Port area is found near the very north of Embervale.

Like all other armor collections in Enshrouded, there are five different pieces in the Guard of the North set you need to collect if you want your character to be equipped with this gear from head to toe.

All pieces of the Guard of the North set marked.
All five pieces are decently close together. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay
Armor typeHow to unlockStatisticsSpecial effects
Guard of the North HelmetFound in a chest in a Shrouded area on the platform toward the east end of the castle located at The Pike marker. This area is also north of the Imperial Gardens. Physical Resistance – 18
Magical Resistance – 18		-45 seconds maximum time in the Shroud
+13 percent critical strike chance
Guard of the North ChestplateHidden inside a sarcophagus located underground in the catacombs. You can find the catacombs near the southeast side of the Imperial Gardens. Physical Resistance – 44
Magical Resistance – 44 		+160 health
-45 seconds maximum time in the Shroud
Guard of the North GlovesFrom the Shroud Root north of Huckster’s Square, head north slightly to find a golden chest by a closed gate. The gloves can be looted from this chest. Physical Resistance – 12
Magical Resistance – 12		+Four percent magic damage
+Four percent melee damage
+Four percent ranged damage
-60 seconds maximum time in the Shroud
Guard of the North PantsThe pants are tucked away in a corner in a Shrouded area located under a broken bridge near the northern edge of the Pike’s Port area. Physical Resistance – 27
Magical Resistance – 27 		+Eight stamina
-30 seconds maximum time in the Shroud
Guard of the North BootsCan be found in a chest at the very top of the tall tower located to the south of the Shanty Shacks area. Physical Resistance – 12
Magical Resistance – 12 		-30 seconds maximum time in the Shroud
+One health regeneration
+Two stamina regeneration

Now that you have one of the best armor sets you can unlock in Enshrouded, you should consider what the best class to pair with it is and work on unlocking the best weapons to use. Combining your powerful armor with strong choices in both areas will ensure you’re truly an unstoppable force ready to take on anything Embervale throws at you.

related content
Read Article How to complete Finding Masonry Tools quest in Enshrouded
Character in Enshrouded next to the Carpenter and the Masonry Tools
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to complete Finding Masonry Tools quest in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to use Comfort to buff health in Enshrouded
Man standing in bedroom within home base
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to use Comfort to buff health in Enshrouded
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 5, 2024
Read Article All building blocks in Enshrouded
The player standing in front of a wood house.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All building blocks in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to get Athanor in Enshrouded
Two Enshrouded character mining with pickaxes.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Athanor in Enshrouded
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best bows in Enshrouded, ranked
A player fighting a flower monster.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best bows in Enshrouded, ranked
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to complete Finding Masonry Tools quest in Enshrouded
Character in Enshrouded next to the Carpenter and the Masonry Tools
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to complete Finding Masonry Tools quest in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to use Comfort to buff health in Enshrouded
Man standing in bedroom within home base
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to use Comfort to buff health in Enshrouded
Danny Forster Danny Forster Feb 5, 2024
Read Article All building blocks in Enshrouded
The player standing in front of a wood house.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All building blocks in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to get Athanor in Enshrouded
Two Enshrouded character mining with pickaxes.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Athanor in Enshrouded
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best bows in Enshrouded, ranked
A player fighting a flower monster.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best bows in Enshrouded, ranked
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 5, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.