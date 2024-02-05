Enshrouded: How to get the Guard of the North armor set

You need to collect powerful gear, weaponry, and tools if you want to stay alive in Enshrouded. There’s a lot of really strong gear you can get, but most of it is quite tough to obtain—and the Guard of the North armor set is one such option.

If you want to ensure you’re equipped with some of the best gear Embervale has to offer, then here’s how to unlock the Guard of the North set in Enshrouded.

How to get the Guard of the North set in Enshrouded

The Guard of the North set can only be found as loot out in the world of Embervale and is not a craftable armor set. This means you have to venture out to the appropriate area if you want to get this armor, and the spot to find it is located pretty far away from where you first start.

You spawn by the Pillars of Creation, so it’s a long journey to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Where to find Guard of the North armor in Enshrouded

All pieces of the Guard of the North armor set can be found around the Pike’s Port area, which is a location you’ll need to visit during the Pikemead’s Reach quest from the Blacksmith. The Pike’s Port area is found near the very north of Embervale.

Like all other armor collections in Enshrouded, there are five different pieces in the Guard of the North set you need to collect if you want your character to be equipped with this gear from head to toe.

All five pieces are decently close together. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Armor type How to unlock Statistics Special effects Guard of the North Helmet Found in a chest in a Shrouded area on the platform toward the east end of the castle located at The Pike marker. This area is also north of the Imperial Gardens. Physical Resistance – 18

Magical Resistance – 18 -45 seconds maximum time in the Shroud

+13 percent critical strike chance Guard of the North Chestplate Hidden inside a sarcophagus located underground in the catacombs. You can find the catacombs near the southeast side of the Imperial Gardens. Physical Resistance – 44

Magical Resistance – 44 +160 health

-45 seconds maximum time in the Shroud Guard of the North Gloves From the Shroud Root north of Huckster’s Square, head north slightly to find a golden chest by a closed gate. The gloves can be looted from this chest. Physical Resistance – 12

Magical Resistance – 12 +Four percent magic damage

+Four percent melee damage

+Four percent ranged damage

-60 seconds maximum time in the Shroud Guard of the North Pants The pants are tucked away in a corner in a Shrouded area located under a broken bridge near the northern edge of the Pike’s Port area. Physical Resistance – 27

Magical Resistance – 27 +Eight stamina

-30 seconds maximum time in the Shroud Guard of the North Boots Can be found in a chest at the very top of the tall tower located to the south of the Shanty Shacks area. Physical Resistance – 12

Magical Resistance – 12 -30 seconds maximum time in the Shroud

+One health regeneration

+Two stamina regeneration

Now that you have one of the best armor sets you can unlock in Enshrouded, you should consider what the best class to pair with it is and work on unlocking the best weapons to use. Combining your powerful armor with strong choices in both areas will ensure you’re truly an unstoppable force ready to take on anything Embervale throws at you.