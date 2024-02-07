There are plenty of great spots to build a base in Enshrouded, but not many of them come prebuilt and with extra buffs for living there. If that sounds like a great deal to you, then you’re going to want to know about the Blue Goblet Tavern.

Recommended Videos

What is the Blue Goblet Tavern in Enshrouded?

Almost looks like there are people inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike most locations in Enshrouded, the Blue Goblet Tavern is super cozy. It’s not marked on your map, nor is it part of any quests (as far as I’m aware). Most importantly, you can set up a Fleme around (or inside) the Tavern and claim it as your own.

Not only will you get one of the nicest places in the game, but you’ll also gain a whopping 25 Comfort buff just for living there too.

Where to find the Blue Goblet Tavern in Enshrouded

Fly west from the Revelwood Fast Travel point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Blue Goblet Tavern pretty early; you only need Altar level two and access to the Ancient Spire – Revelwood Fast Travel point. If you have both, teleport to the Fast Travel point and jump on the western side. Travel towards the west (slightly to the northwest) and try to land in the forest area.

You should find a very visible path that leads up to a hill. Walk up this path, and you’ll see your destination. It’s a huge tavern in the middle of nowhere, so it’s pretty hard to miss.

What is special about the Blue Goblet Tavern in Enshrouded?

Just look at this place! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Have I mentioned how cozy this tavern is? If you set up a Flame Altar, you’ll instantly get one of the most comfortable places in the game. With a massive fireplace at the entrance and plenty of chairs, beds, bookshelves, and knickknacks, it’s a wonder this place is empty.

Not only that but if you explore around the basement and some of the rooms, you’ll even find a couple of chests. Heck, there is a silver chest on the roof of the Tavern (you can use a grappling hook to get up). Sure, there are a couple of rats in the basement, and you may want to get rid of the skeletal remains, but honestly, this is easily one of my favorite places in the entire game.

Of course, you could easily make a place like this yourself, but I’m someone who just doesn’t care about building in Enshrouded, so it’s perfect for me.