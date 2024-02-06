Category:
Enshrouded

How to farm Ammonia Glands fast in Enshrouded

They can be quite tough to get.
Kacee Fay
Published: Feb 6, 2024
Ammonia Glands are a very important resource in Enshrouded, but they’re also incredibly difficult to get. You’re going to need a lot of them, though, which means you need to know how to farm them fast.

Here’s how you can farm Ammonia Glands fast in Enshrouded so you can learn to gather this resource with ease.

How to get Ammonia Glands quickly in Enshrouded

To get Ammonia Glands fast in Enshrouded, you need to venture into the Shroud and hunt specifically for the four-legged red mushroom monsters. These creatures can be found in a few spots, but if you want to obtain this resource quickly, there’s only one spot to check.

Best spot to find Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded

The overall best location to farm Ammonia Glands fast in Enshrouded is the Shrouded area located in the Umber Hollow region to the very northeast of Embervale. This is a massive and deep Shroud area, so it’s quite challenging to explore, but it’s by far the most rewarding spot to obtain Ammonia Glands from quickly.

I’ve ventured to many other areas in Enshrouded, and none of them come even close to as many mushroom beasts as Umber Hollow. You can’t find them in such abundance anywhere else, so this is absolutely the best location to gather them quickly from.

A marker on the Umber Hollow area of Embervale.
Here’s where you need to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

In this area, you need to look for the red mushroom creatures and take them down to get your hands on some Ammonia Glands. These creatures can appear anywhere around this massive Shroud area, which is also covered in regular mushrooms, so you just have to keep wandering around until you spot them.

Luckily for players, the red mushroom monsters are pretty tough to miss since they’re huge, glow slightly, and are sure to come barreling at you as soon as they spot you. When you do find them, start by hitting the red pod sacks around their body since these will drop Ammonia Glands right away. You then get a lot more once you kill them and pick up their loot, but be careful to avoid the poisonous cloud they leave behind since it’s quite deadly.

A red mushroom-like monster.
They’re big red beasts that spew toxic green poison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re struggling to take down this enemy, you might want to try using one of the best weapons in Enshrouded to make the process easier. Wands are especially useful here since you can attack from far away and avoid the deadly poison the mushroom beasts regularly shoot out. The mushroom creatures also drop Shroud Sacks, so you’ll be getting two important rare resources for the price of just one monster.

Kacee Fay
