All June 5 Enshrouded patch notes: Main takeaways from Patch 0.7.2.0

Keen Games dropped a major Enshrouded patch called Melodies of the Mire on June 5, containing a new extension of the Revelwood region, dual-wielded Daggers as a weapon, combat balance changes, equipment changes, and player progression XP adjustments. Here are the full 0.7.2.0 Enshrouded patch notes, according to Keen Games.

Recommended Videos

What’s important about the June 5 Enshrouded Patch 0.7.2.0 notes?

Big changes were applied to the Ranger class. Image via Keen Games

Patch 0.7.2.0 of Enshrouded is huge for those of us who are still interested in the survival action RPG. Player-based quest progression, which I am most excited about, has been updated to allow players to “complete Embervale quests individually on multiplayer,” according to Keen Games. Some players may have to complete quests before the Hollow Halls update, though, due to tracking of quest progression. Completing quests in Enshrouded will now reward players with XP, which I’m also excited about. Keen Games did increase the XP for leveling up to compensate for the Patch 0.7.2.0 change.

Musical Instruments have been added to Enshrouded as a craftable and playable item. I plan on annoying friends with my musical skills. But the new instruments are more than a cosmetic as “playing music adds to the rested buff duration, and can even be used to replenish it while exploring the world of Embervale,” according to Keen Games.

A new area to the north of Revelwood called Blackmire has been added to Enshoruded.

Sneak up on enemies’ assassin style with the new dual-wielded Daggers in Enshrouded. Daggers as a weapon have been a highly requested item by the community. With the addition of dual-wielded Daggers, multiple balance changes were applied to combat gameplay.

Bows will now lose durability, as was always intended.

Harvesting and planting actions within Farming have been sped up. Saffron was removed as an ingredient from the Nomad Highlands crafting tier. And Yucca Palm seedlings will now require a Yucca fruit to craft.

All big Mage class Enshrouded Patch 0.7.2.0 balance changes

A few nerfs were applied to the Mage class in Enshrouded based on defensive options that were out of line with other classes. But in exchange for the defensive nerfs, there were offensive buffs.

Bunny hopping with wand attacks has been nerfed.

Staff damage dealt calculations were reduced by 50 percent, slightly reducing the overall spell damage.

Damage from wands was slightly reduced.

A new skill called Eternal Spark has been added to the Mage skill tree.

Eternal Spark: 20 percent chance to not consume durability with attacks.

The Water Aura skill has been reworked.

Water Aura Rework: The skill can no longer be stacked on the same target by multiple players.

You can no longer instantly switch from Wand attacks to blocking due to a cancel timings rework.

The infinite mana exploit bug has been fixed. The skill has an internal cooldown of 120 seconds and now restores 35 percent maximum mana whereas it only restored 20 percent before.

All big Warrior class Enshrouded Patch 0.7.2.0 balance changes

Big changes are coming to the Warrior class in future Enshrouded updates, while the start of those adjustments was applied through Patch 0.7.2.0.

Opportunity (new skill): Adds 100 percent to the multiplier of Merciless Strike and Sneak Attack.

Steadfast (new skill): Defeating an enemy with a melee weapon restores one durability to that weapon.

Finesse (new skill): Reduced durability loss with one-handed weapons and daggers.

Two-handed weapons will hit enemies more consistently during a regular attack chain.

New two-handed weapon mechanic: When delaying the attack input, the character performs a different attack chain of overhead strikes. This way, the player can choose between dealing great damage to multiple targets or massive damage to a single target.

The effectiveness of a parry with two-handed weapons has been increased.

Merciless Strike buff: Base damage increased from 400 to 500 percent.

The Breach skill has been improved when the stun bar of enemies is filled.

The Shockwave skill will now trigger on every parry and when overpowering a blocking enemy with attacks

Block Breaker was added to the skill evasion attack, filling more of the stun bar of blocking enemies.

The skill Jump Attack will no longer get stuck in crowds of enemies, pushing them aside instead.

All big Ranger class Enshrouded Patch 0.7.2.0 balance changes

The Ranger class now has melee combat options through Daggers. “In Enshrouded, the role of the dagger is complementary to the ranged gameplay and they are not meant as a 1:1 alternative in power to the sword in the hands of a skilled warrior,” according to Keen Games.

You can find Daggers as loot throughout the world of Enshrouded.

Damage of Daggers scale with Dexterity.

A kick attack with Daggers will fill an enemy stun bar by attacking quickly after a successful parry.

Dagger master (new skill): Increases damage dealt with Daggers by 15 percent.

Magic Arrow (new Arrow type): The new Arrow is available in the Revelwood tier crafting progression. It will not be consumed upon use and cost a little mana when drawn. Damage from Magic Arrow is slightly less than regular Arrows.

Crafting time and ingredient costs have been reduced for Exploding Arrows.

Slice and Dice (new skill): Increases the damage of the next bow attack by 50 percent after a Dagger Crit.

Multi Shot Trigger (new skill): All Arrows, including special arrows, can trigger Multi Shot. The skill consumes the additional Arrows from the Backpack.

Multi Shot Spread (new skill): Adds a 25 percent chance to spawn an additional projectile to the “flurry of arrows” from the Multi Shot skill.

Stun Arrow Rework: Instead of stunning an enemy directly, the stun arrow now increases the stun bar similar to a parry or attacking into a blocking enemy.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy