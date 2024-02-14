Ranger is one of the strongest classes you can choose to play as in Enshrouded, especially if you like sneakily dealing damage from afar. With a strong bow and balanced build, Rangers are highly capable in any combat situation.

There are lots of factors to consider and a ton of loot to be found around the world of Embervale, which can make figuring out what gear and abilities to choose rather tricky, so here’s the best Ranger build in Enshrouded including best armor, skills, weapons, and more.

Enshrouded best Ranger build

Playing as a Ranger means you are committing to dealing damage from afar, which can make building it tougher than some of the other classes Enshrouded offers. Precision is key both in how you build this class and how you play it, so here’s what you need to know to craft an effective Ranger build.

Best Ranger skills in Enshrouded

With the right skills, Ranger is one of the best classes in Enshrouded, so here are all of the most important skills to select as part of your build.

Skill Cost Effect Bee Sting Three points Allows you to draw and use your bow while gliding. You fall slowly as you do and 10 stamina is drained each second. Silent Stride Three points Boosts your movement speed while sneaking. Double Jump Four points Allows you to jump a second time while you’re in the air. Sharpshooter Two points All ranged damage is raised by 20 percent. Multi-Shot Three points Grants a 20 percent chance of spawning a collection of arrows that spread. Ranger Five points Unlocks +two Endurance, +two Dexterity, +five stamina recharge, and +five percent critical chance. Eagle Eye Three points Increases how much you can zoom in when using a bow. Sniper Two points When attacking using a ranged weapon, your critical hit chance is boosted by 10 percent. Vitality Surge Three points Executing a critical strike using a ranged weapon restores five stamina.

You’re primarily drawing from the skills in the green classes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Ranger statistics in Enshrouded

The most important statistic to build as a Ranger is Dexterity. Beyond this key statistic, what other ones you choose to focus on is entirely up to you depending on how you want your Ranger to play.

You can lean into Intelligence if you want your Ranger to have a magical edge or Constitution to help boost your overall health. Endurance isn’t as crucial as you would think for a Ranger build because there are better ways to boost your stamina, so it’s best to not prioritize this statistic.

Best Ranger armor in Enshrouded

The best armor for a Ranger is the Legendary Eagle Eye armor set. This armor specializes in boosting ranged damage and stamina, which is key for playing as an effective Ranger. It also has very balanced statistics that provide solid Magical and Physical Resistance.

The Deadeye and Deerstalker armor sets are also strong options for a Ranger build, but these are more early-game sets you can use until youobtain all parts of Eagle Eye. No other set comes close to this one for maximizing a Ranger build, so the overall best choice below.

Armor Statistics Special Effects Eagle Eye Helmet Magical Resistance – 33

Physical Resistance – 33 +15 percent ranged critical strike chance

+13 percent critical strike damage Eagle Eye Chest Magical Resistance – 82

Physical Resistance – 82 +24 health

+48 stamina Eagle Eye Gloves Magical Resistance – 22

Physical Resistance – 22 +12 percent ranged damage Eagle Eye Trousers Magical Resistance – 50

Physical Resistance – 50 +One sprint speed

+18 stamina Eagle Eye Boots Magical Resistance – 22

Physical Resistance – 22 +Seven stamina regeneration

-350 stamina timeout reduction

It’s the best choice for a Ranger build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Ranger weapons in Enshrouded

As a Ranger, the best weapon you can use is some kind of bow. I find the most effective choice to be the Wolf’s Snarl Bow, but there are lots of powerful options you can combine with various types of arrows depending on what type of Ranger you want to be.

Nine of the overall best weapons in Enshrouded are bows, but you can still deal immense damage with them when you’re playing as a Ranger.