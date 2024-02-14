Category:
Enshrouded

Best Ranger build in Enshrouded

Sneak attack your way to victory.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 12:07 pm
A Ranger shooting their bow.
Image via Keen Games

Ranger is one of the strongest classes you can choose to play as in Enshrouded, especially if you like sneakily dealing damage from afar. With a strong bow and balanced build, Rangers are highly capable in any combat situation.

Recommended Videos

There are lots of factors to consider and a ton of loot to be found around the world of Embervale, which can make figuring out what gear and abilities to choose rather tricky, so here’s the best Ranger build in Enshrouded including best armor, skills, weapons, and more.

Enshrouded best Ranger build

Playing as a Ranger means you are committing to dealing damage from afar, which can make building it tougher than some of the other classes Enshrouded offers. Precision is key both in how you build this class and how you play it, so here’s what you need to know to craft an effective Ranger build.

Best Ranger skills in Enshrouded

With the right skills, Ranger is one of the best classes in Enshrouded, so here are all of the most important skills to select as part of your build.

SkillCostEffect
Bee StingThree pointsAllows you to draw and use your bow while gliding. You fall slowly as you do and 10 stamina is drained each second.
Silent StrideThree pointsBoosts your movement speed while sneaking.
Double JumpFour pointsAllows you to jump a second time while you’re in the air.
SharpshooterTwo pointsAll ranged damage is raised by 20 percent.
Multi-ShotThree pointsGrants a 20 percent chance of spawning a collection of arrows that spread.
RangerFive pointsUnlocks +two Endurance, +two Dexterity, +five stamina recharge, and +five percent critical chance.
Eagle EyeThree pointsIncreases how much you can zoom in when using a bow.
SniperTwo pointsWhen attacking using a ranged weapon, your critical hit chance is boosted by 10 percent.
Vitality SurgeThree pointsExecuting a critical strike using a ranged weapon restores five stamina.
All classes in Enshrouded.
You’re primarily drawing from the skills in the green classes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Ranger statistics in Enshrouded

The most important statistic to build as a Ranger is Dexterity. Beyond this key statistic, what other ones you choose to focus on is entirely up to you depending on how you want your Ranger to play.

You can lean into Intelligence if you want your Ranger to have a magical edge or Constitution to help boost your overall health. Endurance isn’t as crucial as you would think for a Ranger build because there are better ways to boost your stamina, so it’s best to not prioritize this statistic.

Best Ranger armor in Enshrouded

The best armor for a Ranger is the Legendary Eagle Eye armor set. This armor specializes in boosting ranged damage and stamina, which is key for playing as an effective Ranger. It also has very balanced statistics that provide solid Magical and Physical Resistance.

The Deadeye and Deerstalker armor sets are also strong options for a Ranger build, but these are more early-game sets you can use until youobtain all parts of Eagle Eye. No other set comes close to this one for maximizing a Ranger build, so the overall best choice below.

ArmorStatisticsSpecial Effects
Eagle Eye HelmetMagical Resistance – 33
Physical Resistance – 33		+15 percent ranged critical strike chance
+13 percent critical strike damage
Eagle Eye ChestMagical Resistance – 82
Physical Resistance – 82		+24 health
+48 stamina
Eagle Eye GlovesMagical Resistance – 22
Physical Resistance – 22		+12 percent ranged damage
Eagle Eye TrousersMagical Resistance – 50
Physical Resistance – 50		+One sprint speed
+18 stamina
Eagle Eye BootsMagical Resistance – 22
Physical Resistance – 22		+Seven stamina regeneration
-350 stamina timeout reduction
The Eagle Eye Chest in Enshrouded.
It’s the best choice for a Ranger build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Ranger weapons in Enshrouded

As a Ranger, the best weapon you can use is some kind of bow. I find the most effective choice to be the Wolf’s Snarl Bow, but there are lots of powerful options you can combine with various types of arrows depending on what type of Ranger you want to be.

Nine of the overall best weapons in Enshrouded are bows, but you can still deal immense damage with them when you’re playing as a Ranger.

WeaponType
Wolf’s Snarl LongbowBow
Poisoned Iron ArrowsArrows
Fell Commander BowBow
Explosive ArrowsArrows
related content
Read Article How to get Elder Armor in Enshrouded
A dark forest in Enshrouded with four characters battling.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Elder Armor in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded
The player running toward the Shroud.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Best wands in Enshrouded, ranked
A player shooting an enemy with a fire wand.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best wands in Enshrouded, ranked
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to get Obsidian Ore in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded character sitting by the fire.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Obsidian Ore in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 13, 2024
Read Article All building blocks in Enshrouded
The player standing in front of a wood house.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All building blocks in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Elder Armor in Enshrouded
A dark forest in Enshrouded with four characters battling.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Elder Armor in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded
The player running toward the Shroud.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Shroud Sacks in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Best wands in Enshrouded, ranked
A player shooting an enemy with a fire wand.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best wands in Enshrouded, ranked
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to get Obsidian Ore in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded character sitting by the fire.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Obsidian Ore in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 13, 2024
Read Article All building blocks in Enshrouded
The player standing in front of a wood house.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All building blocks in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 13, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.