Enshrouded: All Legendary armor locations

The best gear in Enshrouded is quite powerful and capable of helping you navigate through any battle, but tracking down Legendary armor is no easy task.

If you want to be prepared for anything the world of Embervale throws at you, you need to know where to find all Legendary armor in Enshrouded. Here are the locations for this loot.

All Legendary armor locations in Enshrouded

All armor in Enshrouded can randomly be found around the world, which means there are generally no guaranteed locations to find any Legendary armor. However, there are spots where it’s much easier to find this gear, as it seems to have a higher chance of dropping in especially tough areas.

Unlike Legendary weapons, no armor in Enshrouded is officially labeled as Legendary. But three sets are far more powerful than all others, which gives them an unofficial “Legendary” status. These are the Elder armor set, the Radiant Paladin armor set, and the Eagle Eye armor set.

Here are the overall best spots to find all of the Legendary armor sets in Enshrouded.

Armor Location Elder Can be found as chest loot in the Sun Temple in the Kindlewastes area. Radiant Paladin Can be found in chests located in the Sun Temple in Kindlewastes. Eagle Eye Can be looted from chests in the Sun Temple found in Kindlewastes.

All of the Legendary armor is pretty cool looking. Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Another fairly strong armor set that just barely doesn’t make the Legendary list is Guard of the North, which can be obtained from the Pike’s Port area. You’ll also want to pair your armor with the best weapons in Enshrouded if you want to ensure you have the most effective build possible.

Best location to find Legendary armor in Enshrouded

The ultimate best location to visit for Legendary armor is the Sun Temple located in the very southeast corner of Embervale, near the Kindlewastes region. Generally, all of the best loot is available in areas that are decently tough to navigate due to deep Shroud areas and formidable bosses, so this Sun Temple is a great location to farm for loot.

Travel to the very bottom corner of Embervale. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

You can obtain all three Legendary Armor sets from just the one Sun Temple as long as you keep visiting this location to open new chests as they spawn. It’s a good idea to place a Flame Altar and base nearby to make accessing this location easier.

The entire Kindlewastes area is a great region to search for powerful loot, so having a permanent base around here is a great option. Returning to the Sun Temple is always going to be your best bet for getting this top-tier gear.