Enshrouded: All Legendary weapon locations

Get some of the best equipment Embervale has to offer.
Published: Feb 13, 2024 01:54 pm
There’s a vast array of powerful loot you can acquire in Enshrouded, but Legendary weapons are among the best. These tools are very helpful, but they’re also fairly difficult to come by, which means you need to know where they can be found.

You’re going to want the best weapons you can get so you can win any battle you come across. Here are all Legendary weapon locations in Enshrouded.

All Legendary weapon locations in Enshrouded

There are four Legendary weapons that have guaranteed drop locations in Enshrouded.

WeaponLocation
Wailing BladeFound in the Scavenger Stash cave in the Springlands region just south of the Ancient Vault where you can unlock the Alchemist.
Shroud WeaverHidden in a golden chest on a wooden platform to the southeast of the Kindlewastes Ancient Spire.
Jezmina’s ApotheosisHas a chance to drop from any Vukah Brawler, a boss that can be found in Vukah camps. One such version of this boss can be found when you set off to get the Beehive Smoker.
Fell Commander BowDrops from the Fell Thunderbrute boss near the Ancient Bridge marker to the west of the Pike’s Port area where you can find the Guard of the North armor set.

Beyond these core four, all other Legendary weapons can randomly be found in golden chests and gold-blue legendary chests throughout the vast world of Embervale. This means you just have to wander around and loot in the hopes that the weapon you want will drop with the Legendary status.

The Shroud Weaver staff.
Shroud Weaver is one of the guaranteed Legendary weapons you can get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, all weapons in Enshrouded can potentially drop as Legendary, so any weapon you find could be available as a Legendary variant as long as luck is on your side. Unfortunately for players, this also means you could find a really weak version of the weapon you want if the drop isn’t favorable.

Even though all weapons in Enshrouded are supposed to be able to drop as Legendary, some players have shared how they just can’t find certain ones. This means it’s possible some weapons could be bugged or set to have a lower chance of dropping as Legendary than others.

Between the low drop rates and the lack of a definitive method to find the Legendary weapon you’re after, farming for these tools can be quite difficult. This makes finding many of the best weapons in Enshrouded like Helix and Sun Hammer entirely reliant on luck.

The Helix wand in Enshrouded.
The Helix wand is a strong weapon, but it’s a tough one to get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best locations to find Legendary weapons in Enshrouded

Some of the best locations to go looting for Legendary weapons in Enshrouded are:

  • Brittlebush
  • Kindlewastes
  • Sun Temples
  • Ancient Spires
  • Umber Hollow

All of these areas have a lot of chests to loot, meaning you should find at least one Legendary weapon here and there as long as the game decides to roll in your favor. You’ll generally need a Legendary weapon to fully finalize your class build, especially if you’re hoping to maximize the potential of one of Enshrouded’s best classes.

