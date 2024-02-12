There are many dangerous and deadly monsters around Embervale in Enshrouded, so you need the finest gear you can get your hands on if you want to be ready for all the trials you might face. The Helix wand is a strong weapon capable of helping you face such dangers.

If you want to wield this powerful weapon, then you need to know where to find the Helix wand in Enshrouded so you can add it to your collection.

Helix wand location in Enshrouded

The Helix wand is a randomly found chest loot item, which means you can’t specifically go looking for it at one location. Instead, your best bet for finding this weapon is to open chests around the Kindlewastes region, which is where it’s generally found.

The Kindlewastes area is located on the very east side of Embervale. If you’re familiar with Umber Hollow, which is where you can farm Ammonia Glands fast, just keep heading east from this region to reach the Kindlewastes.

It’s a long way to travel. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Once you’re in the Kindlewastes area, simply look around for chests you can open. I’ve only ever found the Helix wand hidden away in gold chests around this area, but you should open all other chests you find while searching around too just in case since you never know what kind of useful loot you might find.

The Helix wand isn’t one of the best weapons in Enshrouded overall, but it’s still a pretty solid option and might suit your build quite well, especially if you’re going for a strong Mage or Wizard build.

Helix wand statistics in Enshrouded

If you’re looking for a weapon capable of dealing strong Shroud damage, the Helix wand is perfect for you. Here are all of the statistics this weapon provides.

It’s a pretty solid wand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage: 47

Damage type: Shroud

Mana regeneration: +One

Maximum durability: 300

Overcharge: 19 percent

Attack speed: 0.6 seconds

Wands are super useful weapons to have in your inventory even if you don’t regularly reach for one since they don’t require ammo like staffs, which need staff charges. They’re also super effective at dealing damage from a safe distance away, which is especially useful when you’re dealing with foes who can inflict toxic poison damage up close like the red mushroom monsters who drop Shroud Sacks and Ammonia Glands.