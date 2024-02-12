Category:
Where to find the Helix wand in Enshrouded

You have to travel pretty far to get it.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Feb 12, 2024
The player using a wand to fight a wolf.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are many dangerous and deadly monsters around Embervale in Enshrouded, so you need the finest gear you can get your hands on if you want to be ready for all the trials you might face. The Helix wand is a strong weapon capable of helping you face such dangers.



If you want to wield this powerful weapon, then you need to know where to find the Helix wand in Enshrouded so you can add it to your collection.

Helix wand location in Enshrouded

The Helix wand is a randomly found chest loot item, which means you can’t specifically go looking for it at one location. Instead, your best bet for finding this weapon is to open chests around the Kindlewastes region, which is where it’s generally found.

The Kindlewastes area is located on the very east side of Embervale. If you’re familiar with Umber Hollow, which is where you can farm Ammonia Glands fast, just keep heading east from this region to reach the Kindlewastes.

A map of Embervale with the Kindlewastes region marked.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie.

Once you’re in the Kindlewastes area, simply look around for chests you can open. I’ve only ever found the Helix wand hidden away in gold chests around this area, but you should open all other chests you find while searching around too just in case since you never know what kind of useful loot you might find.

The Helix wand isn’t one of the best weapons in Enshrouded overall, but it’s still a pretty solid option and might suit your build quite well, especially if you’re going for a strong Mage or Wizard build.

Helix wand statistics in Enshrouded

If you’re looking for a weapon capable of dealing strong Shroud damage, the Helix wand is perfect for you. Here are all of the statistics this weapon provides.

The Helix wand in Enshrouded.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Damage: 47
  • Damage type: Shroud
  • Mana regeneration: +One
  • Maximum durability: 300
  • Overcharge: 19 percent
  • Attack speed: 0.6 seconds

Wands are super useful weapons to have in your inventory even if you don’t regularly reach for one since they don’t require ammo like staffs, which need staff charges. They’re also super effective at dealing damage from a safe distance away, which is especially useful when you’re dealing with foes who can inflict toxic poison damage up close like the red mushroom monsters who drop Shroud Sacks and Ammonia Glands.

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.