Every Craftsperson you recruit in Enshrouded has an array of powerful equipment designed to help you unlock new possibilities. One such item is the Beehive Smoker, but actually unlocking this asset can be quite tricky.

This is an essential item if you’re hoping to make Honey Beehives, so here’s where to find the Beehive Smoker in Enshrouded.

How to get the Beehive Smoker in Enshrouded

Unlocking the Beehive Smoker in Enshrouded is a complex process, and to get this item your end goal is to take down a Vukah boss to claim it. Before you can actually do this, you need to meet two prerequisites to unlock this quest.

Unlock the Farmer .

. Progress through her quests until you get A Beehive Smoker quest.

Once both prerequisites have been met, you’ll be given the location of the Beehive Smoker, which the Farmer tells you is at her old tavern, otherwise known as Emily Fray’s Tavern in Brittlebush. This location can be found near the very northeast corner of Embervale, which is also just east of the area in Umber Hollow where you can farm Ammonia Glands.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Once you get there though, you learn that the Beehive Smoker isn’t actually at the tavern as the Farmer thought, which means you then have to track it down and rescue it from a Vukah boss, otherwise known as the honey thief. You have to proceed through a few tasks before you can fight this boss.

To start, head to Emily Fray’s Tavern. Once you get here, look for a board with a glowing note on it. Interact with the board to get your next objective, which is to investigate the honey shipment route. Head further northeast toward the new map marker you’re given, which is labeled A Beehive Smoker.

The Farmer needs the Bee Smoker to help make Honey Beehives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get to the marked location, look for a dead Vukah on the ground, which is glowing slightly red for you to interact with. Looting its body will reveal honey, so your character now officially knows a Vukah must be the honey thief who took the Bee Smoker.

Before you venture to the next spot, you want to ensure you have one of the best weapons you can use and the best food you can eat. You should also have a strong class build complete with many powerful skills and strong armor. You’re about to face a pretty large Vukah and a bunch of Vukah minions, so you need to be prepared for a tough battle.

Now that you’re ready for a fight, continue even further northeast to the latest marker on your map labeled A Beehive Smoker. This spot is right next to a Flame Shrine which makes it decently easy to track down. If you get lost, just refer back to the marker on your map since it will always be guiding you in the right direction.

After slashing your way through several Vukah enemies in a massive camp, you’ll finally meet the honey thief, a massive Vukah boss you need to vanquish to get the Bee Smoker. Attack this enemy strategically, and consider using weapons like wands and staffs that allow you to deal damage from afar so you can keep your health up. Playing with friends on a dedicated server will also make this fight a lot easier since there will be more players to deal damage against this boss.

So much work for such a small item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you eliminate the Vukah beast, loot its corpse to obtain the Honey Smoker plus some other loot including a Vukah Brawler Head and some Animal Fur. Head back to your base and place it down so you can officially use the Honey Smoker and complete this quest.