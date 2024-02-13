How to get Explosive Arrows in Enshrouded

Archers are pretty versatile in Enshrouded, but their main drawback is that you must craft every arrow you use. These arrows can have different effects, including explosive ones.

You need more resources to craft Explosive Arrows compared to regular ones, but they’re worth it. Their explosive effect can deal tremendous AoE damage, making them fun to use.

Usually, you use them when specializing in archery because it’s an advanced use of the class. If you’ve upgraded your Ranger skills, you’ll benefit all the more from them thanks to bonus ranked damage (Sharpshooter), headshots (Skil Shot), and the chance to spawn a flurry of arrows (Multishot). If you’re having fun with these, you can consider upgrading that branch a little more.

Here is a guide to help your archer get the munitions they need in Enshrouded.

How to unlock Explosive Arrows in Enshrouded

Explosive Arrows is an advanced recipe in Enshrouded. You can unlock it by getting the Laboratory, the last Alchemy furniture you unlock in the game. The Laboratory enables you to craft a lot more items, such as Eternal Spells.

To unlock the Laboratory, you must complete the last quest from the Alchemist‘s questline: Scientific Instruments for a Laboratory. It shouldn’t cause you too much struggle. Here are the steps to follow to complete the quest:

Search for clues about Loraine Crim on the Kindlewastes’ mountain summit.

on the Kindlewastes’ mountain summit. Find the book A New Venture in the camp indicated on the map.

in the camp indicated on the map. Explore the Ancient Dam .

. Defeat the Wyvern at the key location and collect the loot.

at the key location and collect the loot. Return to your base and build the Laboratory.

To craft the Laboratory, you need the Scientific Instruments you’ve looted through the quest. You also need one Athanor, 40 Fired Bricks, 10 Copper Bars, and three Glass.

It can take a long time to gather the ingredients, but the Laboratory is essential to get endgame recipes, so be patient.

How to craft Explosive Arrows in Enshrouded

All Black Powder crafting ingredients in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve unlocked Alchemist and obtained the Laboratory to craft Explosive Arrows, the last step is to find the ingredients required for their recipe and enjoy their flashy effects.

Here is the recipe you have to follow to make 25 Explosive Arrows:

25 Flint Arrows

5 Feathers

5 Black Powder

These ingredients aren’t easy to gather. It’ll take you some time, so we recommend you to craft significant batches at once. Explosive Arrows help tremendously when you head into challenging areas with multiple enemies.