How to get Athanor in Enshrouded

NPCs in Enshrouded come with their respective quest lines that allow players to unlock more resources. While completing Crafter’s quests, you’ll eventually build a Laboratory, which requires getting Athanor.

Throughout my Enshrouded gameplay, I enjoyed how the developers handled crafting and unlocking new recipes. Meeting new characters meant new adventures. From finding Black Powder to crafting Goo, the journeys took me to various parts of the map. When I first looked at the Athanor crafting requirements, it seemed straightforward, with only Glass standing out as one of the more difficult materials to gather.

How to craft Athanor in Enshrouded

There’s an endless cycle of recipes unlocking recipes. Image via Keen Games

You can craft Athanor at the Alchemy Station. To craft the Athanor, you need 10 Glass, 10 Bronze Bars, and Five Lumps of Clay.

Our guides on how to get Bronze Bars and Lumps of Clay should have you covered for two-thirds of the Athanor recipe. The last piece of the puzzle, Glass, requires you to get Charcoal and Sand. If you have Charcoal and Sand in your inventory, visit your Smelter to craft Glass. Once you sort out the Glass situation, you can take them to the Alchemy Station alongside your Bronze Bars and Clay to craft an Athanor.

You can find even rarer crafting materials in Enshrouded. Obsidian Ore, for example, has been rather difficult, and it also takes quite long to mine substantial amounts of it. As you reach the endgame, you’ll need this kind of materials to craft best weapons in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded was released on Early Access, and upcoming updates per the internal roadmap may add more content to the game. These could come in the form of new recipes, materials, and enemies, so completing and getting familiar with the existing content should allow you to start new patches one step ahead.