Enshrouded Goo: How to get and use Goo

Goo in Enshrouded is key for boosting your Flame Level and exploring beyond the first two game regions. Luckily, crafting Goo is straightforward. Just play the game, spend time defeating enemies in the Shroud, and you’ll get the ingredients you need.

How to craft Goo in Enshrouded

You’ll need the Alchemist’s Mortar to get the job done. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To make Goo in Enshrouded, you need one Dirt, one Shroud Liquid, and one Bug Dust. First, get the Alchemist’s Mortar and put it in your base. The Mortar isn’t something you can use directly—it’s not like the Grinding Stones. After placing the Mortar, talk to the Alchemist. He will use the Mortar to make the Goo for you.

To make Bug Dust, talk to the Alchemist and have him use his Mortar again. You need one unit of Critter Parts for each unit of Bug Dust. The easiest Critter Parts come from spiders and bugs in the Shroud, where there are lots of them. But be careful, if you die, you’ll lose these items from your inventory. So, after you collect them, leave the Shroud quickly and teleport back to your base where the Alchemist is.

Shroud Liquid is easy to get by interacting with mushrooms in the Shroud, while you can easily get Dirt by using the pickaxe on soil.

Best crafts that use Goo

The main use of Goo is to upgrade your Flame Level from three to four, which lets you survive some Deadly Shroud areas and increases your character’s global Shroud Time. The full recipe to get to Flame Level four is:

15 Goo

15 Mycelium

10 Sparks

15 Indigo Plants

15 Amber

15 Copper Ore

1 Fell Wispwyvern Head

Goo can also be used to make Stun Arrows for characters who use bows. These arrows briefly stun enemies. They’re really useful if you’re in a team, helping you combo with Barbarians, for example. They’re also great for escaping strong enemies when you’re alone. Plus, some mid-game Ranger armors need Goo as an ingredient as well.