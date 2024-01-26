Amber is more difficult to track down than you may think in Enshrouded. Trying to find Amber can feel like a more difficult-to-find resource than any other item you try to find in the game.

There are a few ways you can locate it. You’re going to need Amber for several crafting recipes you can finish back at your base. Plus, you’re going to need it to enhance your Flame Altar. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Amber in Enshrouded.

Where to find Amber in Enshrouded

Make your way to Revelwood. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to track down Amber is to explore Revelwood, a north territory you can find. You will need to travel fairly far into your Enshrouded world to find it, and these have some of the best spots where you can track down Amber.

There are multiple locations where you can find Amber in your Enshrouded world, and they do require you to go north of Revelwood. From here, you’ll enter a more dangerous territory with creatures that range from levels 11 to 15. You want to make sure you bring plenty of gear to survive these areas, especially because one of the areas where Amber can be found is in the Shroud, where you’ll be fighting against time. This should be much easier for you if you have more inventory space.

If you head to the northwest of the Ancient Spire – Revelwood location, I was able to find a deposit of Amber against the wall on the west side. There were a handful of enemies here that I had to fight against, but after making short work of them, I could adequately mine the Amber. Unfortunately, it was on a large wall and scaled up high, so I had to angle my pickaxe strikes to hit the rocks in the best way possible to get as much as possible before leaving.

Other locations include to the northeast of the Ancient Spire – Revelwood landmark, and you need to go deeper into this territory. There’s always the chance you can break barrels or boxes in this region and loot Amber, but these are few and far between, and they don’t provide a sustainable way for you always to have Amber back at your base. Thankfully, I’m playing on a dedicated server, and this makes life much easier for everyone who plays here.