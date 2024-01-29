Category:
Enshrouded

How to get Indigo Plants in Enshrouded

Find this essential item.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Jan 29, 2024 02:06 pm
Image of an character in Enshrouded staring forward at the shroud.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whereas many resources in Enshrouded are dedicated to aesthetic or practical purposes, Indigo Plants are essential to progressing your Flame. Given the plant’s purpose in Alchemy as well, finding Indigo should be an early priority.

Indigo Plants are a key to unlocking many important abilities in Enshrouded. Aside from upgrading your Flame, you can also use Indigo as a reagent for Mage Armor and various other furniture items that can raise your Comfort levels.

Whether for crafting or upgrading, below is where you need to go to find Indigo Plants and Indigo Seeds.

Where to find Indigo Plants in Enshrouded

Image of the map in Enshrouded showing Indigo Plant locations in the norther side of the map.
Indigo Plants are essential for upgrading your Flame early on | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to get Indigo Plants in Enshrouded is to farm them yourself. While this item can be found in the wild, it appears very infrequently and unreliably. If you are able to find an Indigo Seedling, you should also get a Seedbed and attempt to grow this yourself.

The best place to find your initial Indigo Plant that will provide you with a Seedling can be seen on the map above, marked as custom markers. From the starting zone, you need to venture straight north and sweep the marked area for Indigo Plants.

How to farm Indigo Plants in Enshrouded

Image of the Indigo Seedling in Enshrouded.
Indigo Plants and Seeds can be identified by the vibrant color of the plant | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you have your first Indigo Plant and Indigo Seedlings in Enshrouded, you can begin to farm this important Alchemy item yourself. You first need to find the Farmer and create a Seedbed where you can grow any number of crops or resources.

Unlike other crops which need additional items to grow, the Indigo Plant only needs its Seedling form and water to grow. From here, you just need to wait and then reap your newly grown Indigo.

