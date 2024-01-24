How to increase duration of Rested buff in Enshrouded

Similar to other crafting survival games, Enshrouded offers a Rested buff that can improve your maximum stamina, health, and other stats. Knowing both how to get and increase the duration of the Rested buff is crucial to your progression in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded revolves entirely around crafting and exploration. After a hard day of trekking out into the dangerous fog, you most definitely want a safe place to rest your head. Keeping your Rested buff up and the timer running is a great way to extend your time out in the wild.

If you’re trying to get the Rested buff or attempting to figure out how to extend the duration of this useful buff in Enshrouded, here’s what you need to do.

How to get the Rested buff in Enshrouded

Visiting the Flame Altar is the best way to get the full Rested status effect | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Rested buff in Enshrouded, you need to rest by a campfire or, for the best results, by your Flame Alter. If you rest by your Flame Altar, you will get all three rested conditions—Sheltered, Warmth, and Comfort—maxed out.

Getting the Rested buff is extremely important before venturing out into the dangerous fog as the buff can increase your max stamina, health, and stamina regeneration. The better these stats, the longer you can stay outside.

How to increase the Rested buff duration in Enshrouded

To increase the Rested buff duration in Enshrouded, you need to hit all three rested conditions, including the following: Sheltered, Warmth, and Comfort. Whereas Sheltered and Warmth are relatively easy conditions to reach, Comfort can be more difficult to check off.

You can get Shelter and Warmth from any basic camp and fire, but you can only check off Comfort by adding furniture and other items to your base or homestead. You need to reach at least a Comfort score of 25 to get the full Rested effect, which in turn gives you the buff for 17 minutes instead of 12.

What exactly constitutes as more comfortable is highly subjective in Enshrouded as the more basic or crude items I’ve found can sometimes give more Comfort score than the more expensive items. You may need to play around with potential furniture combinations before you actually cross this Comfort level threshold.