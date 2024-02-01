Black Powder is a type of resource that you can use in multiple crafting recipes in Enshrouded. It’s a final ingredient for several spells you can make at the Alchemist, and for powerful arrows for the Hunter.

Recommended Videos

Tracking down Black Powder is easier than you might expect, but it takes time. It’s an explosive material that can do harmful damage to many enemies at the same time. This danger also turns it into a handy weapon, and you can only find it as you’ve progressed far enough through the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Black Powder in Enshrouded.

Where to find Black Powder in Enshrouded

All Black Powder crafting ingredients in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports All Black Powder crafting ingredients in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports All Black Powder crafting ingredients in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Black Powder is not a resource you can find in your Enshrouded world. Instead, it appears after you create the Laboratory for the Alchemist, and it becomes an available crafting recipe that you can start producing.

You need to track down three ingredients to make Black Powder: Coal Powder, Sulfur, and Nitrate. Of the three, Nitrate might be the toughest to find because it’s another item you craft from the Laboratory. However, Sulfur can also be difficult, especially if you haven’t had too much time to search around the many caves in Enshrouded. It’s also the only resource you have to go out and find of the three required ingredients to make Black Powder.

All Nitrate crafting ingredients in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports All Nitrate crafting ingredients in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports All Nitrate crafting ingredients in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to track down four ingredients to craft Nitrate: Alchemical Base, Salt, Sand, and Wood Acid. You can find Salt by exploring the Egerton Salt Mines northwest of the Braelyn Bridge. Alchemical Base comes from the Alchemy Station. Sand is a material you can find in the Kindlewastes biome. Finally, Wood Acid is a material you can make at the Charcoal Kiln using Dirt and Wood Logs. After you have all those materials, return to the Laboratory to create your Nitrate.

All Coal Powder crafting ingredients in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports All Coal Powder crafting ingredients in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports All Coal Powder crafting ingredients in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next ingredient you want to focus on is Coal Powder. Like Nitrate, this is one you can make in your base at the Grinding Stones. It only requires that you have five Charcoal, and you can turn that into five stacks of Coal Powder.

Sulfur is the yellow rocks sticking out of the walls in the Kindlewaste caves. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sulfur is the yellow rocks sticking out of the walls in the Kindlewaste caves. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sulfur is the yellow rocks sticking out of the walls in the Kindlewaste caves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have that out of the way, it’s time to track down Sulfur. You can find it while exploring the region between the Kindlewastes and the Nomad Highlands. Make your way to the east side of the map and explore beyond the Umber Hollow. Sulfur can appear in a Cave Passage where you can also find Lapislazuli.

Once you’ve collected those three ingredients, make your way over to your finalized Laboratory, and the Black Powder is yours. Although several Eternal Spells require it, save some Black Powder stacks for the Hunter in Enshrouded to make explosive arrows.