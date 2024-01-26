How to get Sand in Enshrouded

There are tons of materials that you need to collect in Enshrouded in order to better your base’s fortifications, defenses, and more. Sand is an essential resource for base building, although finding it can be harder than you might expect.

Enshrouded is a survival game with an emphasis on crafting, supplying players with a wide array of resources from common to rare. Whereas you may use Sparks to upgrade your gear and protect yourself against the looming Shroud, Wood, Sand, and other such materials are used for more practical purposes.

If you are trying to find sand in Enshrouded, here is what we recommend.

Where to find Sand in Enshrouded

To get Sand in Enshrouded, you need to reach the Kindlewastes zone. This is typically the final major region that players will visit, shortly after clearing both Revelwood and the Nomad Highlands.

As opposed to the other mountainous and grassy areas seen in the prior two zones, Kindlewastes is a desert with plenty of Sand and Sand-based recipes waiting to be found. Once you are in the Kindlewastes, getting Sand is extremely easy, as you can simply use your pickaxe the farm Sand directly from the ground.

The pickaxe is the single most important gathering tool in Enshrouded as it allows you to mine several important materials, including Sand. Whether you find or craft your first pickaxe, I highly recommend that you keep at least one pickaxe in your inventory at all times. Given the weapon and tool durability system, you don’t want to be stranded without your tools.

Sand is particularly useful for enhancing the aesthetics of your base or homestead, being the key ingredient in crafting window glass. You also should note that you cannot make use of Sand or access the Kindlewastes until you upgrade your Flame Altar to level four. After this, you can collect as much Sand as your inventory can carry.