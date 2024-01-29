Category:
How to get Bronze Bars in Enshrouded

Mine all the stones.
Bronze is among the most precious resources you can get in Enshrouded. It’s not an item you mine directly, but instead something you create using other mining resources.

You’ll come across Bronze recipes around level 20 in Enshrouded. It’s required to create more powerful equipment to the Blacksmith, like the Bronze Pickaxe, which will be a great improvement over your weak Copper Pickaxe.

Bronze Bars aren’t easy to craft, however. They require a lot of resources and not the easiest kinds to get. Generally, you won’t need to craft them before reaching at least the midgame, and the step to take before starting the tough process of getting Amber.

How to craft Bronze Bars in Enshrouded

Man mining stone and Flintstone
Mining is key in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft Bronze Bars, you need to build a Smelter in your base first, and add a Blacksmith to do the work. When you do, you should find the recipe for this in the list of Available Outputs. Here are all items you need to get one Bronze Bar:

You will have to farm several resources, and then transform them to get the ingredients required for Bronze Bars, so it’s not the easiest recipe to use. You need Wood and Dirt to make Charcoal, Copper and Tin Ore for the bars, as well as Wood Acid and even more Charcoal.

All Blacksmith recipes with Bronze Bars in Enshrouded

Overall, Bronze Bars are used to improve your gear over Copper-based recipes. Here’s the list of recipes your Blacksmith can build using Bronze Bars:

Item NameRecipe
Bronze Axe4 Bronze Bars
3 Linen
Shroud Wood
Bronze Pickaxe8 Bronze Bars
Shroud Wood
Shield of Light1 Bronze Bar
8 Charcoal
5 Iron Bars
2 Leather
Transcendental Screen2 Bronze Bars
6 Fossilized Bone Dust
2 Charcoal
Mace-like Club5 Bronze Bars
4 Wood Logs
5 Charcoal
Mercenary Helmet2 Bronze Bars
2 Charcoal
Mercenary Chest4 Bronze Bars
5 Linen
3 Leather
3 Charcoal
6 Amber
Mercenary Trousers3 Bronze Bars
4 Linen
2 Leather
2 Charcoal
Mercenary Gloves2 Bronze Bars
2 Linen
Leather
Charcoal
Mercenary Boots3 Bronze Bars
6 Linen
2 Leather
2 Charcoal
Guardian Helmet3 Bronze Bars
3 Amber
2 Charcoal
Guardian Chestplate6 Bronze Bars
5 Linen
4 Leather
3 Amber
3 Charcoal
Guardian Gloves3 Bronze Bars
2 Linen
2 Leather
2 Amber
2 Charcoal
Guardian Trousers4 Bronze Bars
4 Linen
3 Leather
2 Charcoal
Guardian Boots3 Bronze Bars
6 Linen
2 Leather
2 Charcoal
4 Amber
Bronze Barrel4 Bronze Bars
4 Charcoal
Bronze Platter1 Bronze Bar
1 Charcoal
Bronze Cup1 Bronze Bar
1 Charcoal
Bronze Jug1 Bronze Bar
1 Charcoal
Bronze Bowl1 Bronze Bar
1 Charcoal
Read Article How to get Leather in Enshrouded
A character in enshrouded off to make some leather
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Leather in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get Padding in Enshrouded
Three different classes in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Padding in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get Flint Arrows in Enshrouded
Characters from Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Flint Arrows in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to farm Twigs in Enshrouded
Enshrouded character standing close to a bunch of Twigs
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to farm Twigs in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get Tar in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded character standing in front of a fireplace roasting food.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Tar in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 29, 2024
