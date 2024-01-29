How to get Bronze Bars in Enshrouded

Bronze is among the most precious resources you can get in Enshrouded. It’s not an item you mine directly, but instead something you create using other mining resources.

Recommended Videos

You’ll come across Bronze recipes around level 20 in Enshrouded. It’s required to create more powerful equipment to the Blacksmith, like the Bronze Pickaxe, which will be a great improvement over your weak Copper Pickaxe.

Bronze Bars aren’t easy to craft, however. They require a lot of resources and not the easiest kinds to get. Generally, you won’t need to craft them before reaching at least the midgame, and the step to take before starting the tough process of getting Amber.

How to craft Bronze Bars in Enshrouded

Mining is key in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft Bronze Bars, you need to build a Smelter in your base first, and add a Blacksmith to do the work. When you do, you should find the recipe for this in the list of Available Outputs. Here are all items you need to get one Bronze Bar:

Seven Copper Bars

Three Tin Bars

10 Charcoal

You will have to farm several resources, and then transform them to get the ingredients required for Bronze Bars, so it’s not the easiest recipe to use. You need Wood and Dirt to make Charcoal, Copper and Tin Ore for the bars, as well as Wood Acid and even more Charcoal.

All Blacksmith recipes with Bronze Bars in Enshrouded

Overall, Bronze Bars are used to improve your gear over Copper-based recipes. Here’s the list of recipes your Blacksmith can build using Bronze Bars: