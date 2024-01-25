Category:
Enshrouded

What is the max level in Enshrouded?

You have some work to do.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Jan 25, 2024 04:22 am
Characters from Enshrouded.
Image via Keen Games

Enshrouded released into early access on Jan. 24, which means it has yet to receive all the content planned for its official launch—but there’s still lots to discover.

As a survival game mixed with action-RPG elements, you progress in Enshrouded by building and expanding your base, which unlocks perks in the skill tree and increases your level. Choosing the best build for your playstyle, including gear, weapons, and skills, is a key part of the game. But what is the cap for level progression? Here is the max level in Enshrouded.

Max level in Enshrouded

man battling enemies in Enshrouded
Strengthen yourself to face stronger enemies. Image via Keen Games

In Enshrouded, you’ll face off against enemies ranging from level one to 30. But the highest level you can reach yourself is 25. This means the game will likely become substantially more difficult as you approach the endgame, as you can encounter enemies up to five levels beyond yours.

To succeed, choosing the right strategy and build is key. That means unlocking the best skills for your playstyle and class, and getting strong weapons enhanced with Runes, among various other means of progression.

In any case, it will take time and effort to reach that cap. There are many ways to get XP, but there’s much to explore before you reach level 25, from the Springlands during your early beginnings to Revelwood and other areas. Exploring is a great way to make progress in Enshrouded. It involves defeating enemies, but also opening chests, vases, and more. There’s no shortage of things to do in this expansive survival game.

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.