Category:
Enshrouded

How to get Flint Arrows in Enshrouded

Make your arrows a little bit sharper.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jan 29, 2024 08:20 am
Characters from Enshrouded.
Image via Keen Games

Are you sick of using regular Wooden Arrows in Enshrouded? Sure, they are easy to make, but they don’t do much damage, do they? Maybe it’s time for an upgrade, and Flint Arrows are a great step up. Here’s how you can get Flint Arrows in Enshrouded.

Recommended Videos

Before you can get Flint Arrows in Enshrouded

The Hunter's location on the map in Enshrouded, focused on the Elixir Well for directions.
The Ancient Valut – Hunter is next to the red arrow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you get Flint Arrows in Enshroudedyou have to unlock the Hunter. The Hunter is found in Ancient Vault – Hunter, northwest of the first Elixir Well. I recommend going for the Hunter after unlocking the Blacksmith and the Alchemist and being at least level three. Also, the Hunter’s Ancient Vault is a ton of fun.

Once you free the Hunter from the vault and place her in your base, you can craft new gear, including the Flint Arrows.

Oh, and make sure you have a Pickaxe.

How to craft Flint Arrows in Enshrouded

Enshrouded crafting recipe for Flint Arrows
Twigs and Flintstone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft Flint Arrows in Enshrouded, you need two things:

  • 20 Twigs
  • 10 Flintstone

Twigs are pretty easy to get. All you need to do is run a lap around your base and collect every bush you come across. Not only will you be swimming in Twigs, but you’ll also have plenty of Plant Fiber to make some very useful Bandages. You can also get Twigs by chopping full-grown trees, but that takes a bit longer.

Enshrouded map showing the location of Flintstone
Here’s where you can mine Flintstone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting Flintstone is a little bit harder, but not too bad. Flintstone is mined at certain ore deposits around the game world. As luck would have it, there is a nice patch of Flintstone close to where you place your first base. It’s on the western cliff wall of Longkeep (the run-down enshrouded village). Go to the spot on the image above, and you’ll see brown spots on the wall. This is Flintstone. Use a Pickaxe to mine Flintstone. It shouldn’t take long, and if you’re lucky, you may even gain a level while mining, like I did. 

Character in Enshrouded is mining Flintstone and has leveled up
Ding! Level 5 while mining Flintstone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take both of these to the Hunter and have her craft 50 Flint arrows for you. Flint Arrows are great during early game. They do a bit more damage than wooden arrows, and if you pair them with a good bow, you can take out even some of the harder bosses.

related content
Read Article How to farm Twigs in Enshrouded
Enshrouded character standing close to a bunch of Twigs
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to farm Twigs in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get Tar in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded character standing in front of a fireplace roasting food.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Tar in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Is Enshrouded on PlayStation 5?
Man holding a staff standing on a cliff in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Is Enshrouded on PlayStation 5?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get Water in Enshrouded
Woman by a well in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Water in Enshrouded
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Does Enshrouded have controller support?
A wolf howling in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Does Enshrouded have controller support?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to farm Twigs in Enshrouded
Enshrouded character standing close to a bunch of Twigs
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to farm Twigs in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get Tar in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded character standing in front of a fireplace roasting food.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Tar in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Is Enshrouded on PlayStation 5?
Man holding a staff standing on a cliff in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Is Enshrouded on PlayStation 5?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get Water in Enshrouded
Woman by a well in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Water in Enshrouded
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Does Enshrouded have controller support?
A wolf howling in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Does Enshrouded have controller support?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 27, 2024

Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.