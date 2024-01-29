How to get Flint Arrows in Enshrouded

Are you sick of using regular Wooden Arrows in Enshrouded? Sure, they are easy to make, but they don’t do much damage, do they? Maybe it’s time for an upgrade, and Flint Arrows are a great step up. Here’s how you can get Flint Arrows in Enshrouded.

Before you can get Flint Arrows in Enshrouded

The Ancient Valut – Hunter is next to the red arrow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you get Flint Arrows in Enshrouded, you have to unlock the Hunter. The Hunter is found in Ancient Vault – Hunter, northwest of the first Elixir Well. I recommend going for the Hunter after unlocking the Blacksmith and the Alchemist and being at least level three. Also, the Hunter’s Ancient Vault is a ton of fun.

Once you free the Hunter from the vault and place her in your base, you can craft new gear, including the Flint Arrows.

Oh, and make sure you have a Pickaxe.

How to craft Flint Arrows in Enshrouded

Twigs and Flintstone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft Flint Arrows in Enshrouded, you need two things:

20 Twigs

10 Flintstone

Twigs are pretty easy to get. All you need to do is run a lap around your base and collect every bush you come across. Not only will you be swimming in Twigs, but you’ll also have plenty of Plant Fiber to make some very useful Bandages. You can also get Twigs by chopping full-grown trees, but that takes a bit longer.

Here’s where you can mine Flintstone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting Flintstone is a little bit harder, but not too bad. Flintstone is mined at certain ore deposits around the game world. As luck would have it, there is a nice patch of Flintstone close to where you place your first base. It’s on the western cliff wall of Longkeep (the run-down enshrouded village). Go to the spot on the image above, and you’ll see brown spots on the wall. This is Flintstone. Use a Pickaxe to mine Flintstone. It shouldn’t take long, and if you’re lucky, you may even gain a level while mining, like I did.

Ding! Level 5 while mining Flintstone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take both of these to the Hunter and have her craft 50 Flint arrows for you. Flint Arrows are great during early game. They do a bit more damage than wooden arrows, and if you pair them with a good bow, you can take out even some of the harder bosses.