Category:
Enshrouded

How to farm Twigs in Enshrouded

These bundles of sticks make great arrows.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jan 29, 2024 07:05 am
Enshrouded character standing close to a bunch of Twigs
Twigs are everywhere in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enshrouded lets you fight enemies in many different ways. You can go full melee, cast some spells, or grab a bow and shoot enemies from afar. For that last one, you need some arrows, and to get arrows, you need Twigs. 

Recommended Videos

How to farm Twigs in Enshrouded

Enshrouded player standing in the middle of two bushes
Bushes are the best place to get Twigs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can farm Twigs by collecting bushes in Enshrouded. When you collect a regular bush (not a small tree) you get some Plant Fiber and a bundle of Twigs. All it takes is one press of a button. Fortunately, there are bushes all over the world, so you just need to run a lap around your base collecting them, and you’ll have more than enough Twigs.

Of course, bushes aren’t the only place for Twigs. You can get plenty of Twigs by chopping full-grown trees. So, if you are looking for Wood Logs or Resin, you’ll likely get plenty of Twigs, too. Chopping trees isn’t the ideal method for farming Twigs because it takes a few seconds, even with a mighty axe. As I said, a lap around your base is the best way to get Twigs. Whenever I need arrows, I do a nice lap around my base, and I end up with around 20 or more Twigs, which is enough to create about 50 Scrap Arrows.

Additionally, you may also come across dry bushes and Berry Bushes. Dry bushes also give you Plant Fiber and Twigs, like regular bushes, but Berry Bushes only give you Berries, so try not to mix the two.

What can you craft with Twigs in Enshrouded?

Arrow crafting menu in Enshrouded
You can craft arrows with Twigs in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can craft arrows using Twigs. Open your Survival Crafting menu and create 10 Wooden Arrows using only three Twigs. Additionally, when you unlock the Hunter, you can craft better arrows using Twigs and other items, such as Metal Scraps or Flintstone.  

Metal Scraps can be found by breaking metallic objects or looting enemies with metal armor. Flintstone can be mined at specific locations in the game.

That’s all there is to it. Good luck, and have fun playing Enshrouded.

related content
Read Article How to get Tar in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded character standing in front of a fireplace roasting food.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Tar in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Is Enshrouded on PlayStation 5?
Man holding a staff standing on a cliff in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Is Enshrouded on PlayStation 5?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get Water in Enshrouded
Woman by a well in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Water in Enshrouded
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Does Enshrouded have controller support?
A wolf howling in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Does Enshrouded have controller support?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 27, 2024
Read Article Is Enshrouded on Xbox?
Image of a knight in Enshrouded facing down a large enemy.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Is Enshrouded on Xbox?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Tar in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded character standing in front of a fireplace roasting food.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Tar in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Is Enshrouded on PlayStation 5?
Man holding a staff standing on a cliff in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Is Enshrouded on PlayStation 5?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to get Water in Enshrouded
Woman by a well in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Water in Enshrouded
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 28, 2024
Read Article Does Enshrouded have controller support?
A wolf howling in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Does Enshrouded have controller support?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 27, 2024
Read Article Is Enshrouded on Xbox?
Image of a knight in Enshrouded facing down a large enemy.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Is Enshrouded on Xbox?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 27, 2024

Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.