How to get Glass in Enshrouded

Glass is a very useful material to use for crafting in Enshrouded. It’ll help you get stronger tools for survival and to defeat more powerful enemies.

It’ll take you some time to get the quantity you need, but because Glass is used in so many different recipes, you’ll definitely want to find yourself an effective farming path to get great quantities with less time and effort. Glass can’t be simply found in the wild though. Instead, you have to collect materials for it and craft it, and it requires a lot of ingredients. Here is how to go through that process in Enshrouded.

How to craft Glass in Enshrouded

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Glass is obtained by combining 30 Sand and five Charcoal in the Smelter. It’ll take five minutes to craft. Sand is obtained in the Kindlewastes zone, so you won’t be able to craft Glass before you access the high-level area. Charcoal is crafted with Stones, Wood, and Dirt.

You’ll need a lot of it too because Charcoal is used in many endgame recipes for Glass, as well as Black and Coal Powder. You should make sure you build up a significant stock of these in your inventory.

All recipes that include Glass in Enshrouded

Glass is used in recipes you’ll discover when approaching the endgame, similar to Obsidian and other precious resources. The material can be quite handy because it’s included in a lot of recipes. Here is the list of recipes that include it.