How to get Glass in Enshrouded

You're going to need a lot.
Published: Feb 5, 2024 05:49 pm
Glass is a very useful material to use for crafting in Enshrouded. It’ll help you get stronger tools for survival and to defeat more powerful enemies.

It’ll take you some time to get the quantity you need, but because Glass is used in so many different recipes, you’ll definitely want to find yourself an effective farming path to get great quantities with less time and effort. Glass can’t be simply found in the wild though. Instead, you have to collect materials for it and craft it, and it requires a lot of ingredients. Here is how to go through that process in Enshrouded.

How to craft Glass in Enshrouded

Glass is obtained by combining 30 Sand and five Charcoal in the Smelter. It’ll take five minutes to craft. Sand is obtained in the Kindlewastes zone, so you won’t be able to craft Glass before you access the high-level area. Charcoal is crafted with Stones, Wood, and Dirt.

You’ll need a lot of it too because Charcoal is used in many endgame recipes for Glass, as well as Black and Coal Powder. You should make sure you build up a significant stock of these in your inventory.

All recipes that include Glass in Enshrouded

Glass is used in recipes you’ll discover when approaching the endgame, similar to Obsidian and other precious resources. The material can be quite handy because it’s included in a lot of recipes. Here is the list of recipes that include it.

ItemRecipe
Eternal Acid Bite 20x Glass
10x Charcoal
30x Sulfur
20x Ammonia Gland
20x Poison Sack
Scientific Instruments 10x Glass
10x Bronze Bars
5x Iron Bars
20x Charcoal
Athanor10x Glass
10x Bronze Bars
5x Lump of Clay
Laboratory1x Scientific Instruments
1x Anthanor
40x Fired Brick
10x Copper Bar
3x Glass
Palm Wood Banquet Table14x Palm Wood Logs
20x Lapislazuli
4x Nails
4x Resin
10x Glass
Chandelier2x Iron Bars
3x Charcoal
2x Glass
4x Luminous Growth
4x Goo
Lantern4x Iron Bars
4x Charcoal
2x Glass
2x Sandstone
2x Luminous Growth
Wall Lantern 1x Iron Bars
2x Charcoal
2x Glass
2x Goo
2x Luminous Growth
Iron Window Frame2x Iron Bars
2x Charcoal
2x Glass
Crystal Platter2x Glass
1x Charcoal
Crystal Cup2x Glass
1x Charcoal
Crystal Jug2x Glass
1x Charcoal
Crystal Bowl2x Glass
1x Charcoal
