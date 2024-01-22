Is Enshrouded coming to Steam Deck?

Enshrouded is an open-world survival game by Keen Games that has quickly gained attention from fans of the genre. Though the game will be available on PC, you might also want to know if you play Enshrouded on Steam Deck.

Recommended Videos

The Steam Deck is a portable device that gives you mobile access to many of your games from your Steam library. Given that the Steam Deck has hardware restrictions, not all Steam games are optimized to play on the mobile platform. If you are trying to play Enshrouded on the go, here’s what you need to know.

Does Enshrouded Have Steam Deck Support?

Enshrouded is a massive, sprawling world filled with enemies to encounter solo or with friends | Image by Keen Games

Currently it doesn’t appear that Enshrouded will have Steam Deck support. On the game’s Steam page, the Steam Deck support information remains “Unverified” for Enshrouded, meaning it likely will not be available upon release.

At the time of writing, Enshrouded is only days out from its official Jan. 24 launch, so there will at least be no Steam Deck support for early access. As for the full game, Enshrouded could certainly come to the mobile platform at some point in the future.

Enshrouded now does fit the system requirements to be Steam Deck compatible, so there certainly could be a future where the open-world survival game is accessible on mobile. Keen Games has yet to release any official statement regarding the potential to play on Steam Deck, which means we can only wait and see.

Until then, you can play Enshrouded on Jan. 24 on PC. Steam is currently the only platform where you can find the upcoming open-world game, however there may be plans to release the game later in the year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.