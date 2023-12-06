Best Steam Deck games of 2023

Looking to get a Steam Deck? Here are the titles you need to catch up on.

Valve has taken the handheld gaming scene to new levels with the success of the Steam Deck, which has made portable PC gaming more accessible than ever. If you’re looking for the best Steam Deck games, you’re in the right place.

Despite running on Linux, the Steam Deck uses an overlay that increases the number of titles compatible with the machine. This initially caused lots of bugs and incompatibility issues, but this year, Valve and the community have taken unprecedented efforts to resolve these issues and make the majority of Steam’s library run well. This includes many of 2023’s best games, which just so happen to play best on the Deck.

Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is one of the most stylish games for the Steam Deck. Image via Bethesda Softworks

A surprise throwback from the director of Resident Evil 4, Hi-Fi Rush combines 3D brawling and rhythm game mechanics in one of the most innovative AAA games this year. If you’re a fan of the bold, punk inspired cell shaded art style seen in games like Borderlands and Jet Set Radio, Hi-Fi Rush modernizes the look with futuristic environments full of detail.

Hi-Fi Rush runs at a full 60fps on the deck using medium settings, which is paramount for a game reliant on timing. Using a controller is also the best way to play, so the Steam Deck’s default control scheme doesn’t feel compromised when playing this title. On top of this, Hi-Fi Rush has cross-save via the Bethesda and Microsoft accounts, meaning you can play across multiple devices without any worries.

Lies of P

Impressively, the Pinocchio Soulslike doesn’t destroy the Steam Deck. Image via Neowiz Games

One of 2023’s best Soulslikes runs surprisingly well on the Steam Deck and is highly recommended for those that enjoy a twisted take on classic stories. If you’ve never heard of it, Lies of P is a reimagining of Pinocchio with the mood and combat that rivals some of the best games in the genre. Despite sounding like a gimmick, the story manages to fit Soulsborne traits in a natural and often heart wrenching manner.

Lies of P doesn’t run as well as some of the other games on this list, averaging around 45fps on the default settings, which is pretty impressive considering the game’s graphical fidelity. If you want the game to run better, you can always set the graphics to low or set the Steam Deck’s refresh rate to 45 to get a consistent performance without sacrificing the spectacular visuals.

Sonic Superstars

Sonic runs well on Steam Deck. Image via Sega

The latest game in the Sonic series is a throwback that adds new mechanics to level designs inspired by the classic Genesis platformers. Each level can be played using a different playstyle by selecting each of the main cast alongside newcomer Trip. There are also new power-ups that involve the chaos emeralds, which brings a fresh spin to old ideas. Sonic Superstars runs much better on Steam Deck than other portable platforms, so it’s a great fit.

Dave the Diver

Dive into one of the best rated games of 2023. Image via MINTROCKET

One of the highest rated games of the year, Dave the Diver feels like a mix of Subnautica and Papa’s Pizzeria, and sees you hunting sea creatures and selling them at your sushi shop. The addictive gameplay loop is accompanied by a gorgeous pixel art style that looks and runs beautifully on the Steam Deck.

Dredge

Beautiful indies like Dredge look stunning Steam Deck. Image via Team17 Digital

If the idea of a psychological horror/fishing game sounds intriguing, then Dredge is a must play title. This casual, narrative driven game takes a dark turn when the morality of hunting and gutting fish is called into question, and it only gets darker from that point forward. Each season has a unique color palette that pops on the Steam Deck’s screen, and it runs at 60fps, twice as fast as its Switch counterpart.

Pizza Tower

Pizza Tower is a perfect pairing with Steam Deck if you enjoy chaos. Image via Tour De Pizza

Pizza Tower took the internet by storm midway through 2023 with chaotic platforming reminiscent of the Wario Land games. This off-the-wall delivery game has protagonist Peppino fight off demonic topping inspired bosses and play through perplexing mechanics that change with each level. This is one of the only ways to play Pizza Tower, as it hasn’t been released outside of Steam and a DRM-free download.

Cassette Beasts

Cassette Beasts is considered better than Pokémon by fans. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Cassette Beasts is a refreshing creature-catching RPG that blends the open world exploration of modern Pokémon titles with a unique combat system that feels fresh to fans of the genre. Like many other games that adopt a pixel art style, it runs beautifully on the Steam Deck.

Combat encounters encourage experimentation with all your companions, as attacks can be combined to great effect. You can even fuse two monsters together to create a beast with the combined strengths of both. On top of this, effects and type advantages are more dynamic and in-depth than Pokémon, and often result in type changes: For instance, Ice-type monsters are turned into Water-types when they’re hit with Fire attacks.