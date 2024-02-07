Best Gliders in Enshrouded, ranked

Gliders are incredibly useful in Enshrouded. In a world where exploration is key, being able to travel faster, cross gaps, and get to areas difficult to reach by foot is paramount.

Once you’ve unlocked Gliders and crafted your first one, you’ll be able to upgrade them by crafting advanced versions. Better Gliders have more speed and range, and there aren’t many Glider options in Enshrouded, so it’s easy to identify which are best.

Usually, you’ll upgrade your Gliders progressively, by exploring more areas and increasing your level, similar to Grappling Hooks. If you prefer, you can specifically look up the best one and get it earlier in your journey, which will give you an advantage when exploring the lands of Enshrouded.

All gliders in Enshrouded, ranked

You need a Carpenter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only four Gliders in Enshrouded, so choosing the best one isn’t too hard. Their recipes are fairly similar: You need Shroud Wood and Strings for all of them, in addition to a few other components. Here is a list of all gliders in Enshrouded in order of how good they are, and how to get them.

4) Glider

Loot and chop for glider crafting items. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The base Glider is the worst one you can get, but it’s easy to get early in your journey since the materials you need are in a fairly accessible area. It has the lowest range (100 percent) and speed (10) of all gliders.

Item Recipe Glider x8 Shroud Wood

x3 Animal Fur

x2 String

x2 Shroud Spores

3) Advanced Glider

Item Recipe Advanced Glider x6 Shroud Wood

x4 Linen

x4 String

x8 Shroud Sack

The Advanced Glider is the first upgraded Glider you can get, but it’s still among the worst ones in the roster. It has a better speed and range, but still lower than the other Gliders. The Advanced Glider has 15 speed and a 150 percent range. You can get it after unlocking the Carpenter, and it requires resources from the Revelwoods.

2) Extraordinary Glider

Item Recipe Extraordinary Glider x4 Shroud Wood

x2 Leather

x2 Linen

x4 Alchemical Base

The Extraordinary Glider has five more speed and 50 percent more range than the Advanced Glider, so it’s the second-best Glider you can get. You also need to craft it through the Carpenter. You’ll need a Tanning Station, though, since it’s a bit more advanced than the previous two Gliders.

1) Ghost Glider

Item Recipe Ghost Glider x3 Shroud Wood

x2 Fabric

x4 Enshrouded Oil

One Sulfur

One String

This is the best Glider in the game. You can travel at very high speeds with it, and get far from Ancient Spires and Elixir Wells in no time. It has a whopping 25 speed and a 250-percent range. You can either craft it or find the Ghost Glider at the Sun Temple. The latter method lets you get it earlier, but it’ll still require some effort.