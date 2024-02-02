How to get the Ghost Glider in Enshrouded

Gliding is one of Enshrouded‘s most unique features. It’s a fun, engaging way of covering the longer distances in Embervale, which becomes more and more necessary as you unlock more of the map. And the Ghost Glider offers the best way to move around.

While you’ll build your first Glider early on, you can craft new ones as you progress. The Ghost Glider is the fastest Glider in Enshrouded, with its whopping 250 percent range and 25 speed. It doesn’t require any ingredients, either: you can just loot it straight out of its chest in the Kindlewastes, though you’ll go up against high-level enemies to grab it. Here’s where you can find it.

Ghost Glider location in Enshrouded

The Ghost Glider is located in the southernmost Sun Temple in the game, just behind Scatterbone in the Kindlewastes. It’s surrounded by level 30 enemies, so be prepared to face them if you want a piece of the loot. The hardest fight is right outside the temple, though, where a Matron and some acid bandits will attack you.

Make your way to this Sun Temple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re really just after the Glider, you don’t even have to go through the Temple. We’ll cover both steps. The puzzles themselves aren’t overly tricky, but the enemies in there may give you a hard time.

How to get the Ghost Glider (almost) without fighting enemies

Thanks to Enshrouded‘s incredible mobility, you don’t even need to fight enemies to get the Ghost Glider, though you’ll need the Updraft ability to make the most of it. Instead of getting through Scatterbone and the Sun Temple, you can climb the mountains that surround the Sun Temple and use your Glider to get to where you need to be. It’s easier to scale the western wall, since the other side has the entrance to a Cave Passage with some bandits on it.

Once you reach the top of the mountain, jump towards the terrace of the Sun Temple, but below the bird’s nest. You’ll need Updraft to get enough height to get there, but if you land on the right spot, you should come out mostly unharmed. From there, look inside the terrace to find a golden chest with the Ghost Glider. You can also find two chests—one below the Glider and one by the bird’s nest above—though you may aggro enemies if you go after them.

This is where you should aim to land. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Ghost Glider is inside this chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find the Ghost Glider in the Sun Temple legitimately

If you’re up for the challenge and you’re satisfied with your level, you can also clear the Sun Temple puzzles on your own, but bring a Lockpick just in case. There are a couple of chests inside in addition to the Ghost Glider, and the enemies aren’t too tough (at least not compared to what you just fought in Scatterbone). This Sun Temple has two puzzles: one to let you in and another once you’re inside.

The first puzzle has three switches: one on each side of the door and another on the portico behind you. Head inside once the door is open and clear the skeletons that appear, which shouldn’t give you too much trouble. Don’t forget to loot the sarcophagus in the room for a shot at good gear before climbing the stairs.

The second puzzle is more complex, with four switches hidden around the room. You’ll also find a few bookshelves with traps behind them, which we didn’t dare touch. The four switches are:

Behind a bookshelf by the door.

Visible through a crack on the wall facing east.

Above a doorway with a brazier on the south wall.

On the balcony on the south wall.

After you’ve found all four switches, you can head out of the temple, though you’ll be ambushed by a bird outside. Kill it (or run from it), then use a lockpick to open a door leading you deeper into the tower. From there, climb or grapple your way up to find the golden chest with the Ghost Glider.