How to level up fast in Enshrouded

Enshrouded is a dangerous world, filled with both the looming Shroud and the many different types of enemies waiting for you within. Leveling up fast is a good way to overpower enemies and walk into combat far more prepared.

There are plenty of ways to earn XP that can help boost your level in Enshrouded, ranging from combat to exploration. The current max level for the game is 25, but you will find early levels come easier. Whenever you get to the later game and enemies become stronger, you might want to use the tips below grind out a few extra levels.

How to level up quickly in Enshrouded

You can use levels to work through your skill tree | Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, the max level in Enshrouded is level 25. If you are actively trying to level up quickly, there are ways that you can reach this max level far faster and breeze through many of the late game zones. There are three main ways to get levels fast in Enshrouded: combat, exploration, and crafting.

Leveling with combat in Enshrouded

Combat is likely the most frequent and effective way that you will get levels | Screenshot by Dot Esports

By fighting and slaying enemies in Enshrouded, you are awarded an amount of XP. The amount of XP you are rewarded with depends on both the level and challenge of the enemy that you are fighting.

Bosses found around the world provide the most XP, but they are extremely challenging to take on alone. I recommend that you group up with others to tackle the stronger enemies you come across.

Leveling by crafting in Enshrouded

Crafting, specifically mining ore, is an incredible way to gain XP in Enshrouded. One of the first items that you craft in this survival title is a pickaxe, with ore veins being common in almost all biomes.

By stopping to stock up on ore, you will also gain small amounts of XP. If manage to find large ore deposits, then these minor amounts of XP can quickly become entire levels.

Leveling through exploration in Enshrouded

Your map starts out pretty sparsely revealed, but filling it out is a great way to get fast levels | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exploration is at the crux of Enshrouded, so much so that traveling to undiscovered locations and entering new environments will award you with XP. By exploring around the map to parts unknown, you can also come across quests, resource caches, and hidden enemies, all of which reward XP as well.