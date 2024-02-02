How to get Sulfur in Enshrouded

Sulfur is an important resource you need to hunt down as you progress through Enshrouded. It’s a difficult resource to find, and will likely take you a while to locate after you’ve reached certain areas.

If you’re struggling to find it, chances are you’ll have to go somewhere Sulfur regularly spawns. Thankfully, after reaching this point, you should be able to find multiple Sulfur deposits that you can bring back to your base and begin crafting with. Here’s everything you need to know to get Sulfur in Enshrouded.

Where to get Sulfur in Enshrouded

The area around this Cave Passage has multiple Sulfur deposits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sulfur regularly appears in the regions between the Kindlewastes and the Nomad Highlands in your Enshrouded world. My best recommendation is to explore any cave you encounter, or the sides of mountains. Look for yellow rocks sticking out of the terrain, as these are Sulfur deposits.

Like other resources in Enshrouded, such as Lapislazuli, Sulfur sticks out of the ground, and you can use a pickaxe to mine it. I discovered substantial Sulfur deposits in the mountains south of the Ancient Spires – Nomand Highlands, and north of the Ancient Spire – Kindlewastes, but several enemies chased after me in the level 18 to 23 range. I had a bit of trouble acquiring Sulfur at first, but it gets easier.

Sulfur is the yellow rocks sticking out of the walls in the Kindlewaste caves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I also discovered that many Sulfur deposits are heavily guarded. They are usually protected by standard enemies or large animals, like the scorpions or beetle-like creatures that appear from the Shroud. Any time you want to seek out Sulfur in Enshrouded, it’s a good idea to prepare for a fight. I took similar steps when searching for Iron Ore, another resource you’ll find in this region.

After you have enough Sulfur, make your way back to your Enshrouded base where you can use it in your crafting projects. The notable Craftspeople who request Sulfur regularly are the Alchemist, Carpenter, and Hunter. The Farmer and Blacksmith have no need for Sulfur in their projects, but this could change in the future, as Enshrouded is still in early access.