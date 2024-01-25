Can you change difficulty in Enshrouded?

Enshrouded is a survival-based game, which means it comes with some challenges. Depending on whether it’s too easy or too hard, you might want to change up the difficulty to enhance your experience.

There’s a lot of freedom in Enshrouded, but this also means figuring out what you actually can and cannot do is sometimes tricky since there are so many possibilities. Here’s what you need to know about changing the difficulty in Enshrouded.

How to change the difficulty in Enshrouded

There is currently no way to change the difficulty level of Enshrouded. Whether you’re playing a solo private game, hosting a dedicated server with friends, or joining an online game, the difficulty will always be the same.

Enshrouded is in an early access state, so it’s entirely possible difficulty settings could be added in the future. There are certainly some pretty challenging trials, like the Elixir Well quest and the Deadly Shroud. But many challenges aren’t quite as formidable as some players would like, especially if you tackle them with friends at your side.

Taking on challenges seems a bit too easy. Image via Keen Games

You can actually let the devs know that difficulty settings are something you want by sending feedback and voting on other players’ suggestions. The desire for difficulty settings is already ranked pretty high among player suggestions on the feedback page, so it’s something that has a good chance of making its way to Enshrouded in the future.

If you are looking for a challenge in Enshrouded, your best bet is to play alone or perhaps with just one other player for now. This kind of ruins the ability to play with up to 16 players, but the more players you have fighting alongside you, the easier this game becomes.