How to get Wood Acid in Enshrouded

In Enshrouded, you will need to craft resources like Wood Acid which can be used to make essential items such as Antiseptic, which in turn is then needed for Cleaned Bandages, Nitrate, and even Flare Arrows. But starting off the process by getting Wood Acid is impossible if you haven’t unlocked a specific NPC and crafting station.

Enshrouded: How to get Wood Acid, explained

The Blacksmith can be found early on in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Wood Acid in Enshrouded, you must complete the following three steps:

Unlock and place the Blacksmith at your base. Craft and place his Charcoal Kiln at your base. To craft the Kilk, you only need 20 Stones, which you can find on the ground or by using your pickaxe on boulders. Craft Charcoal using the Kiln.

As soon as you craft Charcoal, you will unlock the recipe for Wood Acid. To make Wood Acid, you will need two ingredients, and they include:

15 Wood Logs (You can get this by crafting an axe and using it on trees).

Three Dirt.

Recipes that use Wood Acid in Enshrouded

Wood Acid is needed to craft Nitrate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you’ve unlocked the Blacksmith, the Charcoal Kiln, and Wood Acid, you can craft the latter and use it to make essential items like:

Antiseptic (must have an Alchemy Station). Antiseptic can be utilized to craft other items like Cleaned Bandages.

(must have an Alchemy Station). Antiseptic can be utilized to craft other items like Cleaned Bandages. Nitrate (this is a Laboratory recipe).

(this is a Laboratory recipe). Tin Bars (this is a Smelter recipe).

(this is a Smelter recipe). Shroud Survival Flask (requires the Alchemist).

(requires the Alchemist). Heal Channel (requires the Alchemist).

(requires the Alchemist). Flare Arrow (requires the Hunter).

As you can see, Wood Acid is used in several key recipes in Enshrouded. However, you must unlock the other crafting NPCs, like the Alchemist and the Hunter, to craft them, making it a tricky process that should hopefully be a little easier now.