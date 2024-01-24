How to get Sparks in Enshrouded

Enshrouded is brimming with useful items waiting to be found, like Sparks. Sparks are among the rarest resources in Enshrouded but are extremely useful later in the game.

In Enshrouded, you need to keep your eye on plenty of constantly changing factors. You have to keep your character warm and rested while going through the ever-draining fog of this world and encountering countless hostile creatures within.

Sparks are a great way to get your character stronger later in the game, although they’re an extremely limited resource. If you’re trying to find Sparks or are figuring out what your Sparks are used for, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find Sparks in Enshrouded

The Enshrouded map is vast, but with plenty of Flame Shrines to uncover. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only known way to get Sparks in Enshrouded is to interact with Flame Shrines sporadically placed throughout the world. Flame Shrines are marked by lit, giant strong structures. Whenever you approach the center of the stone structure, all you need to do is press the corresponding button by the large bowl to claim your spark.

Flame Shrines are not common in Enshrouded, but there are enough to fill your inventory with Sparks. Above is a map of Enshrouded with light yellow icons indicating the location of a Flame Shrine where you can collect Sparks.

What are Sparks used for in Enshrouded?

The Shroud is a constant obstacle in your journey throughout Enshrouded. Image via Keen Games

Sparks in Enshrouded can be used to upgrade your Flame Altar in your camp. Once you collect Sparks by visiting Flame Shrines, return to your Flame Altar and press the corresponding button.

In exchange for feeding the flame with your Sparks, you will be given be more resistance to the constantly damaging Shroud. As you give over more Sparks, you can stand in the Shroud for longer amounts of time without taking the usual damage. Since so much of Enshrouded is based around exploration, I highly recommend you pick up Sparks whenever you find the item.