How to craft a workbench in Enshrouded

Finding new recipes is key to progressing in Enshrouded, and crafting a workbench is one of your first major steps in that journey. The workbench grants you access to a slew of advanced recipes, which will give you some much-needed help.

The workbench brings new blueprints for construction, and it also serves as a limitless way to repair your tools provided you’re close to a base. Here’s how to build one—and why you should do that once you get the chance.

Workbench recipe in Enshrouded

You can find the workbench in the Essentials section of your Crafting tab, accessible from the menu. You can only place it within your base, though, so make sure to be near your Flame Altar when setting it down. All you need is:

Three strings

Eight Wood Logs

The workbench, an adventurer’s best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

String is easily extracted from Plant Fibers, which you can gather quickly if you know where to look. Wood Logs aren’t hard to find, either; just take your axe to nearby trees until you get the logs you need (depending on what you’re cutting down, you may even find some Resin). Once you’re all set up, head to your base and create a workbench to step up your game.

Should you craft a Workbench in Enshrouded?

A Workbench is one of the most useful additions to your base, and we recommend making one early into your ventures. It gives you access to invaluable blueprints for both survivability and base-building, making it essential to your journey. It’s one of the first things you should craft once you have the ingredients.

The workbench lets you create building blocks with several materials, which will be key for making shelter and tidying up your base. You can make them with easy-to-find materials like stone, and you can rack up Plant Fiber quickly to make roofs for your constructions.

Running out of space on your backpack? The Workbench also presents you with a solution. You can create Tiny Chests and Small Chests with early materials, which grant you a good place to store your surplus drops.

On the survival front, you need the workbench to build key items such as the Grappling Hook and the Glider. And as a bonus, interacting with it will replenish your gear’s durability.