Enshrouded players will be eating good in 2025 with raids, console launch, and much more

Enshrouded players can look forward to tons of new content and updates with the reveal of the official 2025 roadmap from Keen Games alongside the release of the Pact of the Flame update.

The roadmap is expansive, and there’s much to look forward to for every type of player. Perhaps the biggest announcement is listed as a small note at the bottom of the roadmap: an official release date for the Enshrouded console launch. Enshrouded will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in Spring 2026 alongside version 1.0 when the game finally leaves early access.

There’s a lot of emphasis on community building from Keen Games, which promised a new feature called Base Raid Islands. This means that endgame players will have even more content to look forward to as they can tackle these challenging raids alongside large groups of players. We might even see MMORPG mechanics in these new raids, which would be a treat for friend groups and the Enshrouded community at large.

Everything to look forward to in 2025. Image via Enshrouded Youtube

Two other major features that should be highlighted are the addition of Creative Mode and a promise for more user-generated content features. People have already been modding in Creative Mode with infinite resources since Enshrouded has one of the best base-building systems available. It’s great to see the developers catering to building enthusiasts with a creative mode for a more cozy experience.

As for user-generated content, we can expect features such as recordings, various camera angles, and filters to let players show off their impressive bases and epic battles. Emotes have already been added in the latest update alongside proximity chat and text chat, and these social features will only expand with future updates.

All in all, 36 new changes are currently in development for Enshrouded in 2025. The Pact of Flame Update has already checked off several features in the roadmap, such as emotes and player chats. However, several updates, including gameplay updates, new content, QoL features, and building improvements, remain pending. The community has highly requested many of these changes and updates.

Players can expect three new biomes, improved gameplay mechanics, more customization, overworld events, and improvements to the enemy AI. For the full details, check out our breakdown of the 2025 roadmap.

However, not all player expectations have been met. Frequently requested features, such as the addition of mounts, working Villagers, and some QoL systems for item storage, such as labels, are missing. The developers have followed through on their promises so far, and hopefully, with more community feedback and support, we’re sure these will also be added to Enshrouded soon.

