Enshrouded’s latest update adds long-requested building feature alongside emotes, chat, and more

Enshrouded’s first update of 2025, Pact of the Flame, is here, and it introduces a long-awaited building feature—now you can finally ensure that the table stands exactly where you want it to and not an inch to the side.

Following last week’s teaser, Enshrouded revealed on Jan. 28 what’s coming to the game in today’s Pact of the Flame update. One of the main additions is the first-person mode for building and prop placement. To make a pixel-perfect home, you can now switch between the third and first-person modes in the build menu.

Another way to perfect prop placement is by using the new rotation feature. Props now have full-rotation controls, allowing you to tilt them in every way possible. This feature is exclusive to decorative furniture and similar small items. Large furniture, like chairs, can’t be rotated. Other building improvements include overgrowth and decay tools to add some flair to your walls and the ability to put down plates and coasters with food and drinks (and potions) on the tables.

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, there’s a new NPC that you can invite to your kingdom. Mei-Yin Chen comes alongside her own quest, where you can invite her to your village. She features Lunar vanity items and decorations, including snake-themed doors, statues, and more.

Pact of the Flame is packed with new social features, including text chat, voice chat, and emotes. Text chat and voice chat act the way you’d expect in any game, with settings to turn it off and on and adjust individual players’ settings. The voice chat also has a proximity chat option if you prefer that over the global voice chat. The same goes for the emotes. Classic reaction emotes, waves, and more are available in Enshrouded for you to express yourself (and annoy others).

But that’s not all. Over 70 new items, reworked and new locations around the map, a cute new dune armadillo, and more are included in Enshrouded’s Update Five, Pact of the Flame. The developer also revealed a roadmap for 2025 with multiple major additions alongside a planned 1.0 release in 2026, so there’s a lot to look forward to.

