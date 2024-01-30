How to get Flour in Enshrouded

Enshrouded is filled with resources that you will need to find, extract, and mold to your needs. Flour is an important tool for survival, but it can be deceptively difficult to craft if you don’t know what to do.

Recommended Videos

The NPCs in Enshrouded are incredibly important tools that can give you access to essential trades, such as Blacksmithing and Alchemy. By using these professions, you can venture into the Shroud better prepared with weapons, armor, and buffs.

Flour is an essential item in various cooking recipes, which not only sates your characters hunger, but also helps meet the standards to get the Rested buff. If you’re trying to find this item, here’s what you can do.

Where to get Flour in Enshrouded

You need to find the Alchemist to craft many items that need to Grinding Stone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Flour in Enshrouded, you need to use the Grinding Stone on Grain to create Flour. Given how you need access to both the Alchemist and a Grinding Stone, there’s a couple tasks you might need to complete before you can craft Flour yourself.

First, you need to find the Alchemist NPC in the Ancient Vault found to the west of the map. You can get here by going through the Springlands Ancient Spire and reaching the Alchemist inside the vault. Once you have the Alchemist, you can then unlock the Grinding Stone workstation required to create Flour.

The Bounty Barn is a great place to kickstart a Wheat farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the workstation at your base, you now need to locate Grain to use on the Grinding Stone. The best place to get Grain is in the Bounty Barn found east of Umber’s Hollow, although you can also find Grain in the fields around this area as well.

Now with Grain in hand, return to your Grinding Stone and use the workstation to transform the Grain in Flour. This should give you a fair amount of Flour that you can use for any number of the ingredients uses. I highly recommend you save Wheat to start your own farm, which provides a much more reliable source for many resources in Enshrouded.

What is Flour used for in Enshrouded?

Flour is primarily used as a cooking ingredient in Enshrouded. The two most useful and common dishes I have found Flour in is the Meat Wrap and Flatbread. Whereas the Flatbread gives plus four to Strength, the Meat Wrap provides plus five to Constitution and an additional point to Intelligence.

Though Flour does not have the most uses yet in Enshrouded, there’s much more you can do with your Grinding Stones.