How to get Straw in Enshrouded

Straw is an essential resource in Enshrouded used to craft items that can raise your Comfort level. If you want to craft furniture like beds, you first need to find Straw out in the world.

The world of Enshrouded is plagued by an ever-looming Shroud that damages players if you walk into an afflicted area. To gain resistance against the Shroud, you need to obtain the Rested buff, which partly requires you meet the Comfort condition.

If you’re trying to craft items that raise your Comfort to defend your character from the Shroud, your first goal should be to find Straw.

Where to find Straw in Enshrouded

You can find Wheat Seeds in the Bounty Barn, which can help you farm your own Wheat to harvest into Straw. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Straw is gathered in Enshrouded by harvesting Wheat. Wheat resembles the usual tuffs of grass that you will commonly come across in Enshrouded, but you can interact with the slightly lighter version of the grass to collect Wheat.

Given the lack of grass land in the game, Wheat is irregular to come by in the open world. The best place to gather Straw is in the Bounty Barn. This point of interest is found directly east of Umber’s Hollow in the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire.

Wheat can be hard to distinguish from regular grass, but it is slightly taller and lighter in color. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bounty Barn is an abandoned farm house, but inside it still holds a plethora of Straw, Wheat, and other crop loot waiting to be found. Once you have this, you can begin get Straw more sustainably by growing your own Wheat.

How to grow Straw in Enshrouded

After you acquire a Wheat Seed, whether it be from the Bounty Barn or from a random drop out in the world, you can plant a seed in a Seed Bed to grow Wheat. To grow your Wheat, you need to gather water and Fossilized Bone Dust.

You can get Fossilized Bone Dust by visiting any of the large bone structures scattered throughout the world. This gargantuan bones are hard to miss as you travel through the world. If you use your pick axe on the bone structures, you will get this rare resource.

With ample supply of the two necessary items, you should be able to grow Wheat efficiency, which can then be harvested into Straw. With a better supply for Straw you should be able to extend your Rested buff even longer to stay out in the Shroud.