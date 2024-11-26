Fossils are one of the sets of collectibles in Enshrouded and are hidden throughout Embervale. To help you complete your collection, we have every fossil location below.

All fossil locations in Enshrouded

Before heading out on a fossil hunt, make sure you have plenty of space in your bag for the rubble and fossils you will collect. You will recognize a hidden fossil by the red glow emanating from the rock it is buried in. Take out your pickaxe, dig out the fossil, and click to collect it.

Fossil Location Ammonite Imprint Springlands Big Ammonite Springlands Big Ammonite Springlands Elevated Sea Urchin Springlands Sea Urchin Cluster Springlands Trilobite Imprint Revelwood Trilobites Revelwood Gastropods Revelwood Single Gastropod Revelwood Sharp Shark Tooth Nomad Highlands Dull Shark Tooth Nomad Highlands Larger Sea Lily Fossil Nomad Highlands Smaller Sea Lily Fossil Nomad Highlands Fish Fossil Kindlewastes Prawn Fossil Kindlewastes Crab Fossil Kindlewastes

Springland Ammonite Imprint Fossil

This fossil is guarded by critters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This fossil is hidden inside the Egerton Salt Mines. There are plenty of critter nests here so watch your back! Look out for the red glow of the hidden fossil in a rock formation.

Springland Big Ammonite Fossil

This fossil is hidden in the rocks outside the tent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Travel to Woodguard and head west for around 280m until you come upon a tent and some rubble outside. Dig through the rubble to find the first fossil.

Springland Saline Quarry Big Ammonite Fossil

Fight off the enemies to get to this fossil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the Saline Quarry is another big ammonite fossil. You will have to fight off enemies and critters here and be quick, as the entire area is within the Shroud. Look for a wooden structure atop a small rocky area with a glowing red ammonite in the rubble.

Springland Elevated Sea Urchin Fossil

Find this fossil beneath a stone tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To find this next fossil, travel to Low Meadows and walk west to a stone tower. Carefully walk to the rocks beneath the tower to find the fossil stuck in the rubble. Use your pickaxe to free the fossil.

Springland Sea Urchin Cluster Fossil

This cluster is hidden in the rubble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you can, fast-travel back to Low Meadows and head south to a grassy area with trees. Here, you will find some rocky areas with the fossil in a slightly higher-up stack of rubble. Look out for the tell-tale red glow.

What to do with your fossils in Enshrouded

As you collect your fossils, you can place them in a Fossil Showcase crafted by the Carpenter. You must build enough decorative displays to house every fossil, so collect those as you explore the biomes. If you are not worried about decor, you can just store them in a chest.

Springland Fossil Showcase 10x Nails 16x Hardwood 1x Indigo Plant 6x Torn Cloth

Revelwood Fossil Showcase (Medium) 10x Hardwood 6x Nails 8x Torn Cloth 1x Indigo Plant

Revelwood Fossil Showcase (Small) 3x Nails 6x Hardwood 1x Indigo Plant 2x Torn Cloth

Nomad Highlands Fossil Showcase (Medium) 10x Hardwood 6x Nails 8x Torn Cloth 1x Indigo Plant

Nomad Highlands Fossil Showcase (Small) 3x Nails 6x Hardwood 1x Indigo Plant 2x Torn Cloth

Kindlewastes Fossil Showcase 10x Nails 16x Hardwood 1x Indigo Plant 6x Torn Cloth



We will be sure to keep you updated as and when we discover more specific fossil locations!

