Fossils are one of the sets of collectibles in Enshrouded and are hidden throughout Embervale. To help you complete your collection, we have every fossil location below.
Table of contents
All fossil locations in Enshrouded
Before heading out on a fossil hunt, make sure you have plenty of space in your bag for the rubble and fossils you will collect. You will recognize a hidden fossil by the red glow emanating from the rock it is buried in. Take out your pickaxe, dig out the fossil, and click to collect it.
|Fossil
|Location
|Ammonite Imprint
|Springlands
|Big Ammonite
|Springlands
|Big Ammonite
|Springlands
|Elevated Sea Urchin
|Springlands
|Sea Urchin Cluster
|Springlands
|Trilobite Imprint
|Revelwood
|Trilobites
|Revelwood
|Gastropods
|Revelwood
|Single Gastropod
|Revelwood
|Sharp Shark Tooth
|Nomad Highlands
|Dull Shark Tooth
|Nomad Highlands
|Larger Sea Lily Fossil
|Nomad Highlands
|Smaller Sea Lily Fossil
|Nomad Highlands
|Fish Fossil
|Kindlewastes
|Prawn Fossil
|Kindlewastes
|Crab Fossil
|Kindlewastes
Springland Ammonite Imprint Fossil
This fossil is hidden inside the Egerton Salt Mines. There are plenty of critter nests here so watch your back! Look out for the red glow of the hidden fossil in a rock formation.
Springland Big Ammonite Fossil
Travel to Woodguard and head west for around 280m until you come upon a tent and some rubble outside. Dig through the rubble to find the first fossil.
Springland Saline Quarry Big Ammonite Fossil
Inside the Saline Quarry is another big ammonite fossil. You will have to fight off enemies and critters here and be quick, as the entire area is within the Shroud. Look for a wooden structure atop a small rocky area with a glowing red ammonite in the rubble.
Springland Elevated Sea Urchin Fossil
To find this next fossil, travel to Low Meadows and walk west to a stone tower. Carefully walk to the rocks beneath the tower to find the fossil stuck in the rubble. Use your pickaxe to free the fossil.
Springland Sea Urchin Cluster Fossil
If you can, fast-travel back to Low Meadows and head south to a grassy area with trees. Here, you will find some rocky areas with the fossil in a slightly higher-up stack of rubble. Look out for the tell-tale red glow.
What to do with your fossils in Enshrouded
As you collect your fossils, you can place them in a Fossil Showcase crafted by the Carpenter. You must build enough decorative displays to house every fossil, so collect those as you explore the biomes. If you are not worried about decor, you can just store them in a chest.
- Springland Fossil Showcase
- 10x Nails
- 16x Hardwood
- 1x Indigo Plant
- 6x Torn Cloth
- Revelwood Fossil Showcase (Medium)
- 10x Hardwood
- 6x Nails
- 8x Torn Cloth
- 1x Indigo Plant
- Revelwood Fossil Showcase (Small)
- 3x Nails
- 6x Hardwood
- 1x Indigo Plant
- 2x Torn Cloth
- Nomad Highlands Fossil Showcase (Medium)
- 10x Hardwood
- 6x Nails
- 8x Torn Cloth
- 1x Indigo Plant
- Nomad Highlands Fossil Showcase (Small)
- 3x Nails
- 6x Hardwood
- 1x Indigo Plant
- 2x Torn Cloth
- Kindlewastes Fossil Showcase
- 10x Nails
- 16x Hardwood
- 1x Indigo Plant
- 6x Torn Cloth
We will be sure to keep you updated as and when we discover more specific fossil locations!
Published: Nov 26, 2024 08:22 am