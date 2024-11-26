Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
finding fossil locations in Enshrouded
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Enshrouded

All fossil locations in Enshrouded

Find all possible fossil locations in Enshrouded and display them in your Embervale homestead for all to see.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 08:22 am

Fossils are one of the sets of collectibles in Enshrouded and are hidden throughout Embervale. To help you complete your collection, we have every fossil location below.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

All fossil locations in Enshrouded

Before heading out on a fossil hunt, make sure you have plenty of space in your bag for the rubble and fossils you will collect. You will recognize a hidden fossil by the red glow emanating from the rock it is buried in. Take out your pickaxe, dig out the fossil, and click to collect it.

FossilLocation
Ammonite ImprintSpringlands
Big AmmoniteSpringlands
Big AmmoniteSpringlands
Elevated Sea UrchinSpringlands
Sea Urchin ClusterSpringlands
Trilobite ImprintRevelwood
TrilobitesRevelwood
GastropodsRevelwood
Single GastropodRevelwood
Sharp Shark ToothNomad Highlands
Dull Shark ToothNomad Highlands
Larger Sea Lily FossilNomad Highlands
Smaller Sea Lily FossilNomad Highlands
Fish FossilKindlewastes
Prawn FossilKindlewastes
Crab FossilKindlewastes

Springland Ammonite Imprint Fossil

Ammonite imprint in springlands enshrouded
This fossil is guarded by critters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This fossil is hidden inside the Egerton Salt Mines. There are plenty of critter nests here so watch your back! Look out for the red glow of the hidden fossil in a rock formation.

Springland Big Ammonite Fossil

1 fossil springlands enshrouded
This fossil is hidden in the rocks outside the tent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Travel to Woodguard and head west for around 280m until you come upon a tent and some rubble outside. Dig through the rubble to find the first fossil.

Springland Saline Quarry Big Ammonite Fossil

a fossil in a quarry enshrouded
Fight off the enemies to get to this fossil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the Saline Quarry is another big ammonite fossil. You will have to fight off enemies and critters here and be quick, as the entire area is within the Shroud. Look for a wooden structure atop a small rocky area with a glowing red ammonite in the rubble.

Springland Elevated Sea Urchin Fossil

a fossil in a rock in enshrouded
Find this fossil beneath a stone tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To find this next fossil, travel to Low Meadows and walk west to a stone tower. Carefully walk to the rocks beneath the tower to find the fossil stuck in the rubble. Use your pickaxe to free the fossil.

Springland Sea Urchin Cluster Fossil

a cluster of fossils in enshrouded
This cluster is hidden in the rubble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you can, fast-travel back to Low Meadows and head south to a grassy area with trees. Here, you will find some rocky areas with the fossil in a slightly higher-up stack of rubble. Look out for the tell-tale red glow.

What to do with your fossils in Enshrouded

As you collect your fossils, you can place them in a Fossil Showcase crafted by the Carpenter. You must build enough decorative displays to house every fossil, so collect those as you explore the biomes. If you are not worried about decor, you can just store them in a chest.

  • Springland Fossil Showcase
    • 10x Nails
    • 16x Hardwood
    • 1x Indigo Plant
    • 6x Torn Cloth
  • Revelwood Fossil Showcase (Medium)
    • 10x Hardwood
    • 6x Nails
    • 8x Torn Cloth
    • 1x Indigo Plant
  • Revelwood Fossil Showcase (Small)
    • 3x Nails
    • 6x Hardwood
    • 1x Indigo Plant
    • 2x Torn Cloth
  • Nomad Highlands Fossil Showcase (Medium)
    • 10x Hardwood
    • 6x Nails
    • 8x Torn Cloth
    • 1x Indigo Plant
  • Nomad Highlands Fossil Showcase (Small)
    • 3x Nails
    • 6x Hardwood
    • 1x Indigo Plant
    • 2x Torn Cloth
  • Kindlewastes Fossil Showcase
    • 10x Nails
    • 16x Hardwood
    • 1x Indigo Plant
    • 6x Torn Cloth

We will be sure to keep you updated as and when we discover more specific fossil locations!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.