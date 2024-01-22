Enshrouded countdown: Exact start time for early access

Enshrouded is a survival action game from Keen Games that places you in the role of a mysterious, rare group of people called the Flameborn. If you can’t wait to get your hands on this highly anticipated release, you can find your exact release time below.

Enshrouded leans heavily into the crafting and resource management side of survival games, similar to other titles such as Sons of the Forest or Valheim. You can take on this mysterious world alone in solo play or with friends in lobbies of up to 16 other players. Either way, you can strengthen up and specialize your character to take on this world.

When does Enshrouded early access start?

Get ready to enter into the mysterious new world. | Image by Keen Games

Early access for Enshrouded opens on Jan. 24. You can get into this early access period on Steam once it opens in your region. At the time of writing, Enshrouded is only set to release on PC through Steam, but it is entirely possible that a console release could drop after the game’s official launch.

Enshrouded early access exact start time

Here’s a handy countdown clock for Enshrouded‘s release in Central Time.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 1 : 1 8 : 0 3 : 1 4

Early access begins on Jan. 24 as players will be able to sign up for the Enshrouded on Steam. As with many new releases, there could be issues that push back some release times, but for now the intended extract release date for the purchasable title is as follows.