Enshrouded price: Is it free to play?

With an impending release date, players are excited about Keen Games’ riveting survival open world Enshrouded’s launch. While you can wishlist the game on Steam right now, the devs haven’t been vocal about its pricing.

A massive open world full of survival, building, and action RPG elements awaits us in Enshrouded, allowing up to 16 players to enjoy the game in co-op mode. Exclusive to PC via Steam, it’s set to be launched in early access, which is not long from now. Despite the launch knocking on our doors, Keen Games hasn’t listed the price we have to pay to hop into Enshrouded’s mystical world on Steam, causing players to worry.

Is Enshrouded free to play? Enshrouded’s pricing explained

Forging your path in Enshrouded comes at a price. Image via Keen Games

To burst your bubble, no, Enshrouded is definitely not going to be a free-to-play game, and it’s justified, considering how promising its visuals and features look from the trailers we’ve seen so far.

Keen Games has made it clear that it won’t be revealing the exact price for Enshrouded until around its release date. It’s just easier to expect the official pricing to drop on the day of release and not before.

Be that as it may, the devs have noted the fan base’s excitement regarding the pricing, and based on that, they created a special discussion thread for the community on Discord to predict Enshrouded’s price.

A community manager for Keen Games named Toast offered a little more insight into the pricing to help players make their guesses. “The game will be a single box price fee, and it will be competitively priced with other similar games and studios in this genre,” Toast said before announcing it won’t be priced as high as AAA titles and that it won’t have any day one downloadable content or microtransactions. Enshrouded’s early access price will be lower than its final 1.0 release.

I found the most anticipated price for Enshrouded to be $50. There were quite a few predictions for $40 and $30, too. In the absence of an official price, I suggest you keep your expectation at $50 and keep your savings ready.

Enshrouded releases in early access on Jan. 24 and will be available to download on PC via Steam.