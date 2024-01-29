Category:
How to get Fossilized Bone in Enshrouded

Take a trip to your local giant skeleton.
Crafting is king in Enshrouded, as you need to create and fortify your base in order to survive the elements and ever-present Shroud. Fossilized Bone is an incredibly important crafting item that you should find early on.

Both Fossilized Bone and Fossilized Bone Dust work to craft powerful armor sets, as well as Alchemy recipes to temporarily increase your base strengths. Though this item is not plentiful in Enshrouded, it is one of the easier resources to find.

If you are trying to find either Fossilized Bone or Fossilized Bone Dust in Enshrouded, below is where you to go.

Where to find Fossilized Bone in Enshrouded

Image of the map in Enshrouded showing the location of a giant skeleton.
There are two giant Skeletons placed on the map, with the easiest location to access being seen above | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can gather Fossilized Bone and Fossilized Bone Dust off of the massive skeletons scattered throughout the world. These giant carcasses have been reduced to bone and little explanation is given over the nature of these mysterious bones, but they provide an incredible farm for the material.

Though there are various giant skeletons found across the world of Enshrouded, the custom marker above on the map shows my personal favorite and most convenient. To gather the Fossilized Bone you only need to hit the bones with a pickaxe. From here, you should find the two drops in your inventory.

What does Fossilized Bone and Fossilized Bone Dust do in Enshrouded?

Fossilized Bone in Enshrouded is best used for crafting armor sets such as the Archmage, Hunter, Rogue, and other such armor sets. Fossilized Bone Dust is also used for Alchemy recipes such as Mage Armor.

Both are also both used for farming purposes, as Fossilized Bone Dust is used to help items such as Indigo Plants grow in the Seedbed. Both Fossilized Bone items have tons of purposes in the world and I heavily urge any Enshrouded player to take a quick trip to their favorite giant skeleton.

