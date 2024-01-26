How to find Scavenger Matrons in Enshrouded

A Scavenger Matron is a type of enemy you need to defeat in Enshrouded. They’re a requirement to expand your Flame Altar, where you have to defeat Scavenger Matron and bring it back to your base after you’ve done so.

I was able to track down this type of foe at particular locations, and if you’re looking to level your base, this is a must-have encounter. Make sure you’re well prepared before taking on this enemy so that you can overwhelm and defeat them with your party members.

Here’s what you need to know to find Scavenger Matron in Enshrouded.

Where to find Scavenger Matron in Enshrouded

One of the Scavenger Matron locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Scavenger Matron is a boss who appears in scavenger camps such as the Hill of Scavengers or the Fawnsong Frontier point of interest. These bosses come with unique tactics and are difficult to defeat unless you enter these encounters with some serious hardware and weapons.

The one I had an encounter with was Scavenger Gorger Matron at the Hill of Scavengers. It’s a rather hefty enemy type that lumbers around, spewing poison and throwing ranged attacks at me. I had a difficult time attempting to outmaneuver it during this battle and had to have my allies assist me in taking it down. The ranged poison attacks were annoying but relatively easy to dodge. It’s better to keep a distance than get too close to this monster, as it has a close-range attack that can deal a heavy amount of damage.

From what I can tell, there are likely other locations where you can find other Scavenger Matrons. They seem like a unique boss type that could continue to appear as we progress through Enshrouded. As it stands now, we’ve only found the two of them at Hill of Scavengers and the Fawnsong Frontier. If you’re looking for these locations, the Hill of Scavengers is a good one to begin with as you can find it to the northeast of the Ancient Spire – Springlands fast travel point. Fawnsong Frontier might be a more difficult location to reach earlier in Enshrouded. Make sure to grab copper before checking these locations out.

After defeating the Scavenger Matrons, make sure you unlock the Hunter, as they can turn many of the boss heads you find into trophies or provide you with dried fur. However, the very first Scavenger Matron head you claim should go to your Flame Altar to level it up.