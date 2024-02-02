How to get Saffron in Enshrouded

Saffron has plenty of uses in Enshrouded. You can use it to make Yellow Fabric, needed for mage sets, but it also goes great on a flatbread with Grilled Wolf Meat (making a good food for Constitution and Strength) and it’s a requirement for getting your Flame level to six.

Recommended Videos

Though you may not stumble upon it early in the game, this resource grows in desert areas like Nomad Highlands and Kindlewastes, with one of its biggest farms being in early access’ last area. You may not need to farm it if you’re just looking to make a couple of pieces of Yellow Fabric, but you’ll need nearly a full stack to get your Flame to max level. Here’s the best location we’ve found for farming Saffron in Enshrouded, with an alternative spot if you can’t get to the Kindlewastes just yet.

Where to find Saffron in Enshrouded

Like with other resources, you can farm Saffron literally if you make Saffron Seedlings. They require one Saffron plant, water, and one Fertilized Farm Soil. This method is one of the most reliable ways to obtain any plant, and we recommend doing this with Flax since it’s a pain to get in bulk, and needed for Linen and Padding. Still, there are two main Saffron spots you can use to stock up on this resource, which may save you some time and effort.

Best Saffron farming location in Enshrouded: Sunsimmer Terrain, Kindlewastes

The best location to farm Saffron in Enshrouded is Sunsimmer Souterrain, located southeast of Umbral Hollow and southwest of Brittlebush, on the eastern half of the map. It’s almost perfectly east of the Ancient Spire—Kindlewastes fast travel point, though you have a little over 1300 meters to go. The enemies around this area are level 21, though you won’t find many of them.

Sunsimmer Souterrain is an abandoned village, though its denizens were kind enough to stock up their planters with tons of Saffron you can pick easily. We’ve gotten over 20 Saffron per run here, which should make it easy to gather as much as you need.

This is our favorite Saffron farming spot in the Kindlewastes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to get Saffron quickly, we recommend setting up a base nearby, making sure the Altar’s radius doesn’t hit the plants you want to farm. Grab all the plants, then return to the main menu to reset the world (or have the host do it, if you’re playing with other people).

There’s also a Lapislazuli mine around 300 meters to the northeast (marked on our map with a blue bag icon) if you’re looking to mine this elusive ore, so you can make a base that helps with both.

Alternative Saffron farming location: Nomad Highlands, by the Ancient Spire

If you don’t have access to the Kindlewastes just yet but need to grab some Saffron, you can farm some on the entrance to a cave, just southeast of the Ancient Spire—Nomad Highlands fast travel point. We picked up this trick from content creator KpShamino before we uncovered Sunsimmer Souterrain, and it helped us with getting Saffron in the meantime. Enemies around here will also be level 21.

This spot will do if you don’t have access to the other one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This spot has around six Saffron plants, so it’s not as plentiful as Sunsimmer Souterrain. It does have a few advantages, though: You can easily get to it from the nearby Ancient Spire, saving you the trouble of having to build a base, and you’ll likely access it sooner than the Kindlewastes. It takes longer to farm, but it’s still a good enough alternative if you’re willing to reset your world every time.