The Fabric you can make in Enshrouded comes in several unique colors. One of them is Yellow Fabric, and the way you get follows the same process as the others, but there are some notable changes you need to consider.

If you’re looking to find the best way to add Yellow Fabric to your base, it all comes down to exploring your world. Thankfully, there are only two ingredients you need to consider when this type of Fabric, but it can be tricky to track down. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Yellow Fabric in Enshrouded.

Where to get Yellow Fabric in Enshrouded

You can speak with the Hunter to make Yellow Fabric. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can make Yellow Fabric by speaking with the Hunter at your base in Enshrouded. The two ingredients you need to find are Fabric and Saffron, and that means you need to begin exploring the Nomad Highlands and Kindlewastes.

Of the two, Fabric is much easier to grab. It’s another material you can make at the Loom, a Tool by working alongside the Hunter in Enshrouded. You have the chance to make one after you complete the Loom For The Hunter quest, which won’t appear until you complete the others the Hunter has already assigned you, such as the In Need of a Tanning Station and The Hunter’s Hand Spindle. When you have a Loom, set it down at your base, and you can turn five Linen into one bolt of Fabric.

You need to set down a Loom to make Fabric. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have a way to make Fabric, the final step is to track down Saffron. It’s a type of plant you find in Enshrouded, but it only grows in a particular region, the Kindlewastes. You can find this region in Enshrouded to the east, beyond the Umber Hollow, close to Ridgeback Mine. There’s a Kindlewastes Ancient Spire you can find that makes traveling to this location much easier. Saffron will be the tiny purple and red plant you can find on the ground. There’s a good chance you can find Lapislazuli and Iron Ore in this area.

Saffron appears throughout the Kindlewastes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you unlock Saffron at least once, return to your base, and you can start planting it. It’s a much easier process to plant it at your home rather than going out to search for it.

You can plant Saffron at your base with the Farmer’s Seedbed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have enough of these two ingredients, return to the Hunter, and you can make as much Yellow Fabric as you want at your Enshrouded base. Several of the Hunter armor sets require Yellow Fabric, or you can choose to speak with the Carpenter to see what decorative items you can craft to make your base a proper home.